Disney+ is home to the Disney Vault, housing the biggest and most beloved hits from the Mouse House. It also includes several other projects from places like Disney Channel and Fox, making for a rather eclectic combination of diverse projects.

Like many streaming services, Disney+ has several high peaks and some very low valleys, especially when talking about shows. And while some might be outright unwatchable, a few others are bad but with a guilty pleasure quality that makes them irresistible. From original content to fan favorites from ABC or Fox, these shows are so bad they are good.

9 'Iron Fist'

The Marvel Netflix shows were consistently good until Iron Fist came along. Finn Jones stars as Danny Rand, a martial arts expert who gained powerful abilities after undergoing intense training with warrior monks after surviving a plane crash as a child.

Season 1 of Iron Fist is bad; it has bad writing, awful production values, clumsy fighting choreography, underdeveloped characters, and a puzzling tone. It also faced considerable and justified criticism for whitewashing the main character. Still, fans of superhero content might ignore all this because it's great to see such an underrated comic book character front and center. Season 2 got exponentially better, but the show never lost its guilty pleasure quality, not even when the character cross-over to other Marvel-Netflix shows.

8 'Jonas'

The Jonas Brothers were the undisputed kings of Disney in the mid-2000s, mostly thanks to their musical career. The Disney Channel gave them a show of their own in 2009, appropriately titled Jonas, and followed the brothers as fictionalized versions of themselves attending high school.

Unlike other contemporary shows, like the generation-defining efforts Wizards of Waverly Place or Hannah Montana, Jonas was not good. The brothers' charm went a long way to making it watchable and enjoyable, but everything else, from the plot to the humor, was non-existent. Time has been kind to Jonas, and while it's vastly inferior to the best Disney Channel shows, its foolishness makes it delightful, the sort of background noise that makes Disney+ such a popular streaming service for nannies.

7 'The Orville'

Seth McFarlane is an acquired taste. Undeniably talented, McFarlane is a multi-hyphenate entertainer with many bonafide successes in his long resumé. However, his Star Trek parody, The Orville, is among his weakest efforts. The show chronicles the adventures of the U.S.S. Orville as they explore the universe and develop interpersonal relationships with each other.

The Orville's first season is terrible, giving into McFarlane's worst impulses and resulting in an unfocused and often jarring show that was neither funny nor thoughtful. Luckily, its second season was much better, making for an intriguing double feature where the second season's greatness almost makes up for the first season's awfulness.

6 'The Santa Clauses'

The Santa Clause is a genuinely fun and charming Christmas classic, followed by two movies that got increasingly worst and severely dented the original's legacy. Unfortunately, Disney didn't learn from its mistakes and greenlit a tv show, with Tim Allen reprising his role.

The Santa Clauses is far from a trainwreck, but that doesn't make it good. The formula becomes tiresome after episode one, proving this setup doesn't work outside the movie realm. And yet, Allen is charming as ever in the title role, and who doesn't love some old-fashioned Christmas content in November? The show is bad as a television serial but incredible as a Christmas commercial, and that should be enough for many, especially considering The Santa Clauses will return for a second season.

5 'Turner & Hooch'

Tom Hanks' 80s buddy cop film Turner & Hooch was never a classic, so it was strange that Disney+ made a show about it. The appropriately titled series Turner & Hooch follows the same premise as the film, with a cop -- the son of Hanks' character -- forming an unlikely partnership with a dog.

Turner & Hooch is fun but disposable. Most episodes have plots so unmemorable that fans will probably forget about them before the credits roll. However, Turner & Hooch flaunts a harmless quality that makes it endearing. Josh Peck gives it his all, and the dog is ridiculously cute, making this one-season misfire entertaining if not necessarily compelling.

4 'National Treasure: Edge Of History'

The National Treasure movies were underwhelming but entertaining, the sort of content fans can enjoy on a lazy afternoon. A show based on them seemed like a good idea, but National Treasure: Edge of History was such a non-event that many fans didn't know the show had premiered.

It's a shame because Edge of History is far from unwatchable. That's not to say it's good -- in fact, it's quite bad, with a ridiculous premise, lazy writing, and a wholly ridiculous approach, treating the Nicolas Cage films like they were Indiana Jones. However, if fans willingly choose to turn off their brains and go along for the ride, the show is great entertainment, especially the amazing but underused Catherine Zeta-Jones. National Treasure: Edge of History was canceled after one season, but that season should get ample mileage as babysitting content on Disney+.

3 'Once Upon A Time'

Once Upon a Time's premise was genius. The Evil Queen curses multiple fairy tale characters to live in a small town in Mayne, where she rules over them as the Mayor, and they have no memory of their past lives. It was Enchanted meets Lost, and the first season was great. However, the show kept getting increasingly overblown, especially as they shoe-horned in more Disney characters at the expense of logic and continuity.

Luckily, the cast of Once Upon a Time remained stellar, elevating each nonsensical story. But somewhere after season 3, it became increasingly harder to justify the show, especially as it began to shamelessly promote Disney's interests -- they even wrote Walt Disney into the lore by presenting him as one of the Authors in charge of recording magical history. And yet, Once Upon a Time remained addictive; every time fans thought they could get out, the show pulled them back in, much like the continuous curses that keep the characters trapped in Storybrooke.

2 'Dance Moms'

Most reality shows are outright bad. They are cheap and deliberately scandalizing, meant to tantalize audiences and keep them hooked to the tv by presenting increasingly shocking and over-the-top situations; Dance Moms is not the exception, but the rule. The show follows a group of girls training under the demanding Abby Lee Miller, an infamous dance instructor who must deal with the girls' tantrums and their highly-dramatic mothers.

Dance Moms is the closest thing to trash television in Disney+. It's awful and cheap and incredibly addictive. From the drama to the catty fights to the pettiness in Miller and the moms, the show is the equivalent of watching two neighbors fighting and living for every second. Many reality shows are so-bad-they're-good, but few are as endlessly entertaining as Dance Moms.

1 'Glee'

Few shows are as fun to hate-watch as Glee. Ryan Murphy's deranged fantasia about a group of high-school outcasts finding joy through song and dance was a heartwarming and genuinely fresh idea when it debuted in the fall of 2009. Glee delivered thirteen of the best episodes on modern television, with a few more scattered over the next six years. However, later seasons degenerated into an absurd and self-congratulatory after-school special, and by its sixth and final season, Glee was a ghost of what it once was.

The music remained stellar, which is more than enough for fans to sit through the show's 121 episodes. The cast was also game throughout the whole thing, especially as the show's storylines became more ridiculous. And yet, Glee is strangely addictive. Perhaps it's the music or the dated jokes, or the unhinged characters like Rachel Berry and Sue Sylvester, but one thing is certain: no one can claim to be bored watching Glee.

