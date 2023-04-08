Star Wars fans can now show off their fandom with merchandise for May the 4th. Disney has revealed new merchandise for Star Wars Day 2023. One of the products is an adult "May the 4th Be With You" T-shirt. The front of the shirt features refreshments that characters would enjoy in the Star Wars universe. The back of the shirt features the Star Wars Day 2023 logo, and says "May the 4th Be With You." The shirt is available in sizes XS-XXL. It is 60% cotton and 40% recycled polyester.

A Star Wars Day T-shirt for kids is also available. The blue shirt also features the Star Wars Day 2023 logo at the top. The bottom of the shirt features a mix of different characters. The line-up includes the iconic characters R2-D2, Chewbacca, and C-3PO. It also features Greedo and Momaw Nadon, who appeared at the Mos Eisley Cantina in the original 1977 Star Wars film. It also features two Jawas. In the original film, the Jawas were the ones who sold R2-D2 and C-3PO to Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) uncle on Tatooine. The T-shirt is 100% cotton and is available in sizes 4, 5/6, 7/8, 10/12, and 14. Another piece of merchandise available is the Greedo "May the 4th Be With You" adult zip hoodie. The black hoodie features the Star Wars Day 2023 logo, which has the top of Greedo's head behind it. The back of the hoodie features the refreshments that are also on the adult T-shirt, and says "Take me to the Cantina." The hoodie is 100% cotton and comes in sizes XS-XXL.

Outside of clothing, the new Star Wars Day merchandise includes a "May the 4th Be With You" tumbler. The black tumbler is stainless steel, 11'' H x 4'' diameter, and is for cold beverages only. It holds up to 37 ounces. One side of the tumbler has the Star Wars Day logo, and the other side says "Take Me to the Cantina." The design on the tumbler features multiple characters, including C-3PO, R2-D2, Chewbacca, Greedo, and the musician aliens from the Mos Eisley Cantina. For fans who are traveling to Disneyland or Walt Disney World, there is also a Star Wars Day limited edition MagicBand that will be available to purchase on May 8. The strap features multiple characters from the movies. Disneyland has a Star Wars themed area called Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which opened in May 2019. Galaxy's Edge also opened at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in August 2019.

Multiple Star Wars Series Are Coming to Disney+ in 2023

On May 4, new episodes of two Star Wars animated series will premiere on Disney+. One of them will be Season 2 of the anthology series Star Wars Visions. The other will be the premiere of the series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, which will also premiere on Disney Junior on the same day. Later this year, the live action Star Wars series Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson will premiere on Disney+. The series will also feature Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. Christensen recently appeared in last year's Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The "May the 4th" T-shirts, hoodie, and tumbler are currently available to purchase. The limited edition Star Wars Day 2023 MagicBand will be available to purchase on May 8. Check out the collection below:

