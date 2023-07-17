The SAG and WGA strikes have put a spotlight on just how bad Hollywood is at fairly compensating artists. When it comes to dollars and cents, the American film industry has a practice known as “Hollywood accounting.” This procedure fudges the numbers on even the biggest hit movies to ensure that they’re technically “unprofitable,” ensuring that the studios don’t have to pay off artists involved in making these projects. The book Hit and Run by Nancy Griffin and Kim Masters, for instance, noted that Warner Bros. claimed the 1989 blockbuster Batman was "unprofitable" as a way of ensuring that two men who championed the project from the start would get none of its box office rewards. Meanwhile, Lucasfilm infamously claimed Return of the Jedi was unprofitable while a leaked document saw Warner Bros. claiming that the massive blockbuster Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix lost the studio $167 million.

This practice goes both ways, though. Studios will often initially divulge a budget for a motion picture that’s actually smaller than its actual price tag. This is done for a slew of reasons, including to help manage box office expectations for a film or to try and hush up rumors of a chaotic production that resulted in a larger budget than expected. A perfect example of this is Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which Universal initially claimed cost just $170 million to make, while a 2023 report revealed that the actual budget for the feature was actually $432 million. There’s constant uncertainty over budgets in Hollywood, whether they’re too high or low, but one thing appears to be certain for now: Star Wars: The Force Awakens is currently the most expensive movie in history.

‘The Force Awakens’s Budget Shouldn't Be Surprising

Image via Lucasfilm

Looking over the most expensive movies in history, there are some real surprises in there. For instance, who would've thought that the tortured production of Tangled would've resulted in a $260 million budget? Still, Star Wars: The Force Awakens is an unsurprising champion for the title of the biggest-budgeted movie in history. After all, this was the first Disney Star Wars movie after Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012. The studio was investing in a long-term future where Rey, Finn, Kylo, Poe, and everyone else in these new movies could sustain the company for decades to come. Making the new generation’s equivalent to Han Solo and Leia isn’t a cheap excursion, otherwise, everyone in Hollywood would’ve attempted to do it.

Plus, The Force Awakens had some massive production hurdles that undoubtedly boosted its budget. Most notably, Harrison Ford experienced a substantial injury on the film’s set that caused The Force Awakens to shut down for two weeks. That was undoubtedly a costly digression while shooting with so many practical sets and effects didn’t come cheap either. The lengthy global casting process for the feature also had to be a costly venture. Really, there was no shortage of ways The Force Awakens would’ve racked up exorbitant costs for Disney that eventually reached the threshold of $447 million.

What is interesting, though, is that the first six Star Wars films were nowhere near as expensive to produce. The original Star Wars cost $11 million to make, a notable figure in 1977 but substantially smaller than other blockbusters from the same era, like the $55 million budget of the 1978 feature Superman. Even the more modern Star Wars movies cost way less to make, with each of the prequels costing $115 million to make. 14 years after Revenge of the Sith racked up a $115 million price tag, The Rise of Skywalker would cost a staggering $416 million to produce.

‘The Force Awakens’ and Hollywood's Costly Era

Image via Disney

With the benefit of hindsight, the $447 million budget of The Force Awakens wasn’t just a reflection of Disney investing in Star Wars for the long term. It was also a microcosm of how the 2010s were an era of Hollywood excess being taken to new levels. Granted, the American film industry has never been known for subtlety or restraint. Back in the early 1920s, writer/director Erich von Stroheim engaged in so many excessive touches during the shooting of his movie Foolish Wives that it became the first movie to cost over $1 million. That feature, along with the scope of even earlier works from directors like D.W. Griffith, established a precedent for costly epics in Hollywood and especially for powerful men to get as much cash as their hearts desire.

For decades, Hollywood has been prone to exercises in burning money that leave rich executives with lots of yachts but little in the way of lastingly impactful movies. In the 2010s, though, this practice only got more and more excessive as studios tried to adjust to a new status quo suggesting that only tentpoles and brand names were going to work theatrically anymore. Movie stars were out, and flashy visual effects that travel all around the world were in. In 1994, it had been astonishing to consider the idea that True Lies could cost $100 million (it was the first movie to have a budget over that threshold). Nowadays, that’s a drop in the bucket change for movie studios and streamers, which spend hundreds of millions of dollars on properties that can become the next Star Wars or The Avengers.

Looking back on the 2010s, one doesn’t need to just look at the Disney Star Wars movies to see exorbitant spending in action. A big-budget adaption of The Lone Ranger for some reason cost $225-250 million to make, while a gritty imagining of Jack & the Beanstalk needed a $195 million budget. Even original Pixar movies like Elemental cost $190 million to make, while the French sci-fi epic Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets "warranted" a $180 million price tag, and Warner Bros sank $300 million into Justice League. The film industry from 2010 onward is littered with such costly enterprises that ended up flopping and leaving no significant pop culture impact in the wake of their existence.

Disney has undeniably been the worst culprit of exorbitant spending on movies in the 2010s, though. The studio switched to a 24/7 tentpole slate in this decade, resulting in movies that constantly had massive budgets. It was understandable for big event movies like The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame to cost a pretty penny, but why did Tomorrowland cost $190 million to make? Ditto the $200 million budget of Jungle Cruise or the $140 million cost of The BFG. Disney’s decision to just spend wildly on every single movie has recently come back to bite it, with its 2023 box office plagued with bombs like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that were always going to struggle to reach profitability thanks to their staggering costs. The Force Awakens may be the most expensive movie ever, but Disney’s many box office bombs since 2010 demonstrate that it’s far from the only pricey film the studio has embarked on recently.

How Should Hollywood Handle Their Budgets?

Image via Disney

Hollywood has always loved a big expensive epic, though the 21st century has seen that love explode into new and dangerous territory. Time Magazine in 2014 pointed out that the $3.5 million budget of Gone with the Wind would be roughly $66 million in 2014 dollars. That’s a sizable investment, but it’s also less than a third of the budgets of the costliest movies of that year like the $210 million budgeted Transformers: Age of Extinction. Compare that to the $447 million costs of The Force Awakens and Gone with the Wind practically looks like it cost the same as a Blumhouse movie.

The costs of The Force Awakens would be worrisome under any circumstances, but it’s especially concerning given how it’s indicative of gross overspending on the part of movie studios and conglomerates all throughout the 2010s. All these companies just began spending money to a ridiculous degree to try and make new blockbusters without ever considering if all these projects needed $200+ million budgets in the first place. The result was a string of box office bombs that never made studios reconsider their approach of primarily focusing on costly tentpoles. The allure of crafting a moneymaker like The Force Awakens stuck at the forefront of the minds of studio executives rather than the failures of projects like Mortal Engines and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Modern shifts in the theatrical landscape seem to be making these kinds of budgets less sustainable than ever. A drastically shrunk international box office market has ensured that the opportunities for worldwide box office juggernauts are becoming fewer and fewer if they even come around at all. Meanwhile, testimonies from striking actors and writers, not to mention horror stories from folks working in the visual effects industries, have made it clear that these enormous budgets aren’t being used to give working-class folks sustainable wages. Such deeply human declarations have hammered home the underlying grossness of excessive budgets like the one used to realize Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In the 2010s, movie studios have been spending money like never before. Even the folks behind the infamously pricey 1963 Cleopatra movie couldn’t have comprehended the costs behind modern Hollywood blockbusters like Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. One can only hope that one of the many changes that will come out of these strikes is Hollywood learning that exorbitant budgets aren’t necessary. The artists who produce the biggest Disney and Warner Bros. movies need livable wages, which can be delivered without requiring a $400+ million budget. If some financial stability and equality can finally be applied to the film industry, maybe staggering costs like the $447 million budget of Star Wars: The Force Awakens can become a nightmare of the past.