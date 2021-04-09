At an "A Special Look Inside Disney Parks" press conference, Disney has reportedly shown off a working lightsaber. While Disney will supposedly not be showing off photos or videos of the new device, Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products is said to have pulled the lightsaber out of small box and stated "it's real."

Disney is thought to be making retractable lightsabers potentially for the upcoming Star Wars hotel, which would allow young Jedis to begin their training in their hotel rooms. So...we’re all going to want a lightsaber we can retract and run around with, right? Right now, fans of the series can build their own lightsabers in Disney parks but with this new retractable element, it would, in theory, be more accurate to the lightsabers we’ve come to know and love seeing on screen. You just don’t have to be one with the Force to wield it.

Several years ago, Disney did file patents for what looked to be working lightsabers, and while it's not clear if the lightsaber shown is this device, it certainly seems like it. According to the patent for the device, it was specifically designed to create an “energy” sword effect.

“A special effects device for providing an energy sword effect. The device includes two long plastic semi-cylinders, and these two blade body members are rolled perpendicular to their length, which creates compact cylinders of material of small volume that can be provided on a pair of spools in a hilt. To extend the blade, a motor provided in the hilt unrolls the blade body members from the spools. Each blade body member passes through a blade forming guideway that nests the semi-cylindrical blade body members together as they leave the hilt. To retract the blade, the process is reversed. The lighting of the blade is achieved with a flexible strip of light sources. The light source strip is attached to a blade end cap and positioned in the center of the two blade body members such that it is pulled up along with the blade body members during their extension.”

So, not the old school lightsabers we used to have as kids that would slowly unravel and definitely ruin the illusion of being a real lightsaber. This is honestly really cool? The idea of having a lightsaber that unfurls like those we love seeing on screen is exciting. It also means we should all start saving our money for the next time we head to the park and want to make our own lightsabers.

In the lore of Star Wars, a lightsaber is created from a Kyber crystal and is a specific tool used by the Jedi. While other characters have used sabers, like Mandalorians like Din Djarin on The Mandalorian with the Darksaber, they are a staple of the Jedi and the Sith we’ve come to love throughout the years.

As of right now, there isn’t news that these retractable sabers will be available to make in the Galaxy’s Edge park just yet, or when the Star Wars hotel will open. But getting to see people wielding them in the park is certainly going to be epic.

