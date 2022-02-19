At the end of an important episode of Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett, sheriff Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) is greeted by a stranger walking in from the desert. The person, obscured by a gigantic hat and their head tilted low, ominously offers Vanth substantially more money than whatever Boba Fett is offering. After Vanth refuses to give in to this newcomer, the figure lifts their face to reveal that they’re the devious bounty hunter Cad Bane (Corey Burton). On paper, this sounds like a monumental moment for The Book of Boba Fett, the introduction of a cunning and legendary bounty hunter who could go toe-to-toe with the show’s titular lead.

Unfortunately, this scene comes in the final scene of the penultimate episode of the entire program. There’s now little time for him to make an impact on the viewer or develop a relationship with the show’s characters. Bane’s last-minute arrival is confounding on a narrative level, but it’s, unfortunately, par for the course for Disney+’s event TV series, which have taken to dropping big villains in this sort of last-minute manner. Just because it’s become common, though, doesn’t mean it should stay this prominent.

This tactic has become especially prominent in the Marvel Cinematic Universe programs, which have taken to having off-screen baddies pulling the strings of the show’s plot. However, these same productions refuse to reveal who’s behind everything until it’s almost time to wrap up the show. One of the most egregious instances of this occurring in a Marvel project was on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where an oft-mentioned figure known as The Power Broker was revealed to be Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) in the season finale.

Making Carter’s true allegiances known much earlier to the audience and principal Falcon characters would’ve done so much for the show. In particular, it would’ve given a more concrete baddie for the two lead superheroes to square off against while allowing Carter to take on specific shades as a character rather than be a vague background player. Instead, this information is concealed until a clumsy final episode reveal while neither Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) nor Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) ever receives the information. The lack of clarity on Carter’s true intentions robs this program of a definitive villain while coming off as just a way to set this character up for future Marvel Cinematic Universe adventures.

While not quite as bad, fellow Disney+ Marvel production Hawkeye still proved frustrating in its decision to leave Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin (Vincent D’onofrio) off to the sidelines until the last episode. Even beyond the excitement of seeing even more of this incarnation of Fisk again, allowing Fisk to appear throughout this season of Hawkeye would’ve strengthened the relationship between himself and Echo (Alaqua Cox). Despite D’onofrio not missing a beat in his intimidating presence as Fisk, he couldn’t help but feel like an afterthought through being excluded from so much of the show.

And then there’s The Book of Boba Fett, the program most plagued by this recurring narrative issue. For much of the show’s runtime, the closest thing audiences have to antagonists is the vaguely defined Pyke Syndicate, a crime organization with no memorable figurehead to its name. Potential adversaries for Fett to contend with, like a pair of Hutt siblings or Stephen Root as a disgruntled townsperson, fizzle out of the show entirely, never to be heard from again. The whole program is just crying out for a concrete villain for Fett and his cohorts to contend with. By keeping Bane absent for all of The Book of Boba Fett, writers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are robbing the production of a concrete antagonist that could lend stakes to a dramatically inert show.

Though each of these shows are dealing with different storylines, their decision to compensate for keeping main villains off-screen for so long is remarkably similar. Whether it’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or The Book of Boba Fett, the protagonists will deal with fighting generic armies of villains while waiting for someone more concrete to arrive. The Flag-Smashers, the Pyke Syndicate goons, the Tracksuit Mafia from Hawkeye, they all end up feeling like cannon fodder killing time until the show drops the main villain. Without any compelling dynamics established between the heroes and villains, the drama in these individual programs suffers dramatically.

This shockingly constant issue is especially troubling since it goes against a core tenet of doing a television show in the first place. This is where you can let characters breathe and allow viewers a chance to get to know them over multiple episodes. The history of small-screen programming is crammed with villains that people loved because they could go in interesting directions through long-term storytelling. Would Ralph Cifaretto (Joe Pantoliano) work as well as an adversary for Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) if he was just dropped for a temporary appearance in the last episode of a season of The Sopranos? Ditto Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) in Breaking Bad?

The nuances and moments people enjoy most about these devious characters emerge over the audience getting to spend time with them. Sure, the event Disney+ shows have fewer episodes to work with than your average HBO or AMC drama. But even with only six or seven episodes, programs like The Book of Boba Fett could easily give their respective villains more time to convey a menacing presence or even go in unexpected directions.

Of course, there are reasons behind why this has become a go-to storytelling method for Disney+ shows. For one thing, it affords a great chance for The Book of Boba Fett and similar properties to get a massive social media boost late in their runs. Since these shows are run weekly, they have to do something to remind people new episodes are arriving. Dropping big baddies played by familiar characters is one way to get people talking enough on Twitter to ensure that people will still tune in. What’s good for social media traction, though, isn’t good for TV storytelling.

There’s also the fact that many of these shows are intended to play out like elongated movies. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier especially had much of its pre-release marketing hype built around the fact that it was supposed to be a super-long feature film rather than a traditional TV show. Considering how often modern Disney movies, from Marvel fare to Disney Animation properties, utilize the “surprise villain” narrative device, it’s not surprising it’s managed to worm its way into Disney+ programming. What works as a big third act reveal in a conventional motion picture, though, doesn’t translate as well to the confines of a miniseries. In emulating cinema, properties like The Book of Boba Fett eschew the chance to embrace the unique advantages of television as a storytelling medium.

The recurring clumsy use of last-minute villain reveals is especially frustrating since a recent Disney+ show even provided a demonstration of to do this narrative trick right. Loki, a program designed to work as a traditional TV show rather than an elongated movie, kept the powerful figure He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) off-screen for every episode except the season one finale. However, this program leaned into the limited amount of screentime He Who Remains had, especially by making his reveal intentionally underwhelming. This was not a menacing Thanos-like figure, but rather someone more akin to Willy Wonka. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie’s (Sophia Di Martino) had come all this way to find…this guy.

It was a great capper to their journey, especially since He Who Remains not being a physical threat meant that big fight scenes could be eschewed in favor of conversations between the two variants of Loki. Keeping the baddie off-screen until the last minute played right into the themes of Loki while the sources of successful tension that defined earlier episodes (namely the uncertainty of whether the Time Variance Authority could be trusted) meant that the show wasn’t lacking in antagonism up to this point.

Loki did this narrative tactic so well that it’s shocking to see The Book of Boba Fett and other Disney+ programs struggle so mightily with how to properly deliver villain reveals. It isn’t enough to just make people excited about seeing something familiar, there has to be a reason for why this antagonist is getting introduced so late in the game. Done right, going this route can enhance your show’s themes and say something deeper about the characters you are intimately familiar with. Unfortunately, too many Disney+ shows have gone the opposite direction by chasing easy fan-service pops instead of entertaining TV storytelling.

