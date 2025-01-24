Disney films have a long history of including darkness within their films. While some pictures dabble with darkness, others have been downright terrifying. Whether it’s thematic, like in Pinocchio, or visual, such as in Fantasia, everyone has that one Disney film that perhaps still keeps them up at night to this day. But then, there’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, an animated masterpiece that balances both and results in a movie that is as beautiful as it is terrifying. For me, though, it’s the film’s most joyous sequence that still haunts my dreams, nearly 30 years later.

'Hunchback's Feast of Fools Is Actually Terrifying

The Hunchback of Notre Dame has always been a unique entry into the Disney animation canon. The first Disney film to be adapted from a distinctly adult novel, the film is brimming with themes of fascism, prejudice, and social justice. Heck, the movie even opens with a murder on the steps of the Holy Cathedral. It’s for these very reasons that the film remains one of my all-time favorites. The bravery to keep these important and graphic scenes in a family movie certainly took a lot. But the Feast of Fools sequence remains the one that still frightens me. I’m certain this sounds rather baffling—after all, the scene is one of the few that is mostly joyous, until things go awry anyway.

However, when one breaks the scene down, it’s actually the movie’s scariest. Sure, Quasimodo (Tom Hulce) gets to live his dream of getting out of the bell tower, but his day out in the square is actually a horror show. From the time he lands, people are getting in his face, scaring him, and even taunting him. Yeah, it’s supposed to be enjoyable and reflect that chaotic fun of something along the lines of Mardi Gras, but watching the sequence from Quasimodo’s point of view, especially as a child, is completely traumatizing. The fact that his ultimate dream is so frightening only makes it worse. And, if that’s not frightening enough, it only gets scarier on repeat viewings.

Repeat Viewings Make ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ Scarier

If there’s one bright spot among the terror, it’s Quasimodo’s meeting with Esmeralda (Demi Moore). However, the thing that brings them closer together is the violent and merciless ridicule of Quasimodo. As I previously stated, The Hunchback of Notre Dame is one of my favorite Disney movies, and I’ve always found it underrated. But I’ve never been able to enjoy even the joyous parts of the Feast of Fools, knowing what comes next. While the sequence’s violence is certainly elevated, it’s incredibly reflective of modern-day bullying and the painful isolation and self-loathing that comes with it. Even as an adult, I dread having to watch Quasimodo’s pain, despite it being a vital part of his story and his friendship with Esmeralda. Aside from the obvious visual horror that takes place throughout the scene, the sense of dread, for me, is as effective as it is in a horror movie.

However, throughout my adult life, I’ve actually come to appreciate the feeling of anxiety and sadness, as it only serves to make the movie’s point more poignant. Quasimodo’s journey is, in my humble opinion, is one of the best hero’s journeys of its time. The more fear I feel on a rewatch, the more satisfying his rise to glory becomes. For me, Disney truly succeeded in making a unique film that, while traumatizing, remains so important for that very reason.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Tom Hulce

Jason Alexander

Disney's take on the original novel written in 1831, The Huntchback of Notre Dame is an animated musical drama that sees a kind-hearted, deformed young man named Quasimodo who yearns to see the outside world is forced to live alone in the Notre Dame Cathedral as a bell ringer. When a group of traveling performers arrives in town, Quasimodo takes his chance to head out to see them, and his life is changed forever by a chance encounter with the equally kind-hearted Esmerelda. However, his caretaker, the cruel and iron-fisted Frollo, intends to hunt the Romani people down, jeopardizing the travelers' lives.

