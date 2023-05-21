Disney is very careful with its various brands. The assorted film studios that are used by the Mouse House are hammered home in the minds of moviegoers across the planet to stand for something. Marvel Studios is the superhero movie place. Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios produce animated family features. Lucasfilm is where sequels and updates of 1980s pop culture franchises live. As seen by how each of these brands has had its own portal at the top of the Disney+ home page since day one of that service’s launch, Disney takes branding of its film studios incredibly seriously.

However, not every movie studio that Disney aggressively pushes survives into the modern world. Just look at Touchstone Pictures, a division of Disney that was designed to launch adult-skewing movies. Once a crown jewel of Disney, Touchstone Pictures has now been long forgotten by the general public. Its most famous movies have largely been ignored by Disney in the modern world as well, and its logo hasn’t been seen on the big screen in years. Touchstone no longer exists in the modern landscape of cinematic storytelling…but the story of its existence, every up, down, and crevice in between? Well, that’s bound to live on and on.

The Earliest Days and Successes of Touchstone Pictures

In September 1982, The New York Times first reported that Disney was angling to get into a market it had previously viewed as off-limits: adult movies. Disney was apparently looking to make a new label for movies that would tackle more mature subject matter than would be appropriate for movies released with that blue Disney castle. "We won't get into horror or exploitive sex, but using a non-Disney name will allow us wider latitude in the maturity of the subject matter and the edge we can add to the humor,” Tom Wilhite, Disney's vice president of production, remarked to the publication. From this ambition, Touchstone Pictures was born.

The studio would officially launch in 1984 with Splash and from the get-go, Touchstone proved to be an incredibly lucrative enterprise for Disney. Splash was a massive hit, and 1986 projects like Down and Out in Beverly Hills and Ruthless People would prove to be among the biggest movies of that year at the box office. Disney was finding the business of making movies for grown-ups an incredibly profitable enterprise and that fact only became more apparent when the 1987 Touchstone release Three Men and a Baby became the highest-grossing movie of that year. Decades before Marvel movies and Star Wars sequels led to Disney constantly churning out the biggest movies of the year throughout the 2010s, Touchstone was putting the Mouse House at the top of the box office.

Each year, Touchstone Pictures seemed to launch at least one massive sleeper hit that took pop culture by storm, whether it was Who Framed Roger Rabbit in 1988 or Pretty Woman in 1990. Most of these projects bucked "traditional" Disney movie values, but that just made them more appealing to the public. Touchstone proved so popular that Disney even started another division geared towards making adult-skewing movies: Hollywood Pictures. The idea of making and releasing R-rated movies at Disney once seemed like a ludicrous concept, but now such projects were the cornerstone of its movie business. Touchstone was rocking and rolling, but, unfortunately, no studio’s golden age can last forever.

The Gradual Demise of Touchstone Pictures

The second half of the 1990s wasn’t quite as consistently glorious for Touchstone as the late 1980s and early 1990s, but this division still found time to deliver massive hits, including its highest-grossing title ever, Armageddon. As the 21st century arrived, though, Disney seemed to be backpedaling a bit from its ambitions in the world of grown-up cinema. Despite releasing a gargantuan box office phenomenon with The Sixth Sense in 1999, sister company Hollywood Pictures would only release a handful of films in the 2000s before disappearing completely. Touchstone proved more prominent in the new century than Hollywood Pictures, but it, too, was facing new challenges.

Big-budget swings like Pearl Harbor, Christian Bale and Matthew McConaughey's Reign of Fire, and Mission to Mars didn't hit box office expectations, while broad wacky comedies (which at a time were Touchstone's bread and butter) were just no longer resonating with people. Titles like Corky Romano and Sorority Boys quickly faded into obscurity rather than sending audiences into fits of giggles. Even as the glory days of Touchstone Pictures faded deeper and deeper into the past, the studio was still capable of producing some major hits. The company delivered Disney's biggest movie of 2002 by a massive margin with Signs while the same year it released the sleeper hit Sweet Home Alabama. Those two movies alone contributed a little over $350 million (and that’s just from the domestic box office!) to Disney’s box office haul that year.

Unfortunately, the following year saw Walt Disney Pictures release a movie that immediately put the future of Touchstone Pictures in jeopardy: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. Previously, Disney had been paranoid about releasing anything under the Walt Disney Pictures banner that could even slightly threaten the squeaky-clean image of Disney. That’s why projects like Roger Rabbit or Dick Tracy, which started life as Walt Disney Pictures productions, were eventually released under the Touchstone Pictures banner. Yet, here was The Curse of the Black Pearl, a PG-13 movie with plenty of violence and gruesomeness, going out as a Disney movie with no Touchstone logo in sight.

A threshold had been crossed, especially once Black Pearl turned into a box office sensation. A Disney logo hadn’t prevented audiences from checking out this action movie tentpole. The following year’s National Treasure also going out as a Walt Disney Pictures release (albeit with a PG rating) further challenged the notion of what a Disney movie “looks like.” It also further undercut the necessity of Touchstone Pictures, which was also struggling simultaneously to deliver big enough hits to justify its existence. While 2007's Wild Hogs was a massive success, other mid-2000s Touchstone projects like The Guardian and Ladder 49 went nowhere with moviegoers. With the studio only producing two or three movies annually by the end of the 2000s, Touchstone’s days were numbered.

The Death of Touchstone Pictures

Despite Touchstone releasing the incredibly lucrative motion picture The Proposal in June 2009, Disney had basically written off the studio by the start of the 2010s. Disney CEO Bob Iger had a radical new vision of what Disney's film studios could look like (hence the firing of longtime Walt Disney Studios head Dick Cook in 2009) and that vision had no room for Touchstone Pictures. 2010 would be the last year Touchstone released multiple original in-house movies, with box office misfires like When in Rome and You Again sending the outfit out on a whimper.

However, Touchstone Pictures wasn’t quite out just yet. For one thing, the studio distributed Gnomeo & Juliet in February 2011, a project that Disney executives had been infamously and openly contemptuous about. Its existence was entirely due to the passion of producer Elton John, though it getting shuffled off to Touchstone indicated how little confidence Disney had in the production. Surprisingly, Gnomeo & Juliet turned into a solid box office hit, making just under $100 million domestically. That same year, Touchstone began distributing DreamWorks Pictures SKG movies as part of a long-term agreement between DreamWorks and Disney. The Mouse House had a new, more recognizable brand it could turn to for adult-skewing movies.

The financial troubles of DreamWorks, though, cut the grand ambitions of this partnership short. Though Touchstone distributed five DreamWorks movies in 2011, it would only distribute one or two DreamWorks films a year before the contract quietly expired in 2016. What looked like a brief rejuvenation of the Touchstone brand ended up fizzling out. The only two other times Disney has used the Touchstone brand since Gnomeo & Juliet has been to release animated films that don't fit anywhere else in the company. The English-language dub of The Wind Rises was distributed in North America by Touchstone while Strange Magic, a title Disney inherited in its Lucasfilm purchase, was dumped into theaters in January 2015 by Touchstone. The irony is thick when considering that Touchstone, a studio designed to make movies that didn't fit the Disney mold, spent its final years largely releasing animated musicals aimed at youngsters.

While producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who once had a long-term deal to supply movies to Touchstone and Walt Disney Pictures, tried in vain in the early 2010s to relaunch the Touchstone brand, it's clear today that Disney has no interest in bringing this outfit back. 20th Century Studios now handles the kind of projects Touchstone used to specialize in, albeit with a significantly smaller annual output. The saga of Touchstone Pictures reflects a wide array of points in Disney’s history, including its darkest days in the 1980s and that pivotal moment in the late 2000s when Iger went all-in on franchises. Touchstone is long gone now, but many of its movies, like Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, are still resonating profoundly with the audiences. In this sense, Touchstone isn’t defunct after all. I mean, could the studio responsible for unleashing the iconic erotic animal crackers scene from Armageddon really be considered dead and gone?