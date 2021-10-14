The official Japanese Twitter account for Disney+ announced the development of an anime based on Disney: Twisted Wonderland, a Japanese smartphone game with characters from Disney films drawn in the style of manga characters. The game is a collaboration between Walt Disney Japan and Aniplex, a Japanese anime production company. No further details have been provided about the state of production.

Disney: Twisted Wonderland launched in Japan on March 18, 2020, and reached approximately 1.5 million downloads upon release. The game’s story focuses on the main character - whose name is chosen by the player - as they are taken through a magic mirror and into a magical training school called Night Raven College. Unable to return to their world, they are offered protection by the masked headmaster.

There are seven dormitories, each based on a different Disney license: Alice in Wonderland, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Aladdin, and Hercules. The player will interact with the top students of every dorm, who each resemble their franchise’s respective villains. The player can also attend classes to increase their stats in subjects like flying and alchemy. The gameplay has a light novel section, a rhythm game, and a battle section.

Black Butler manga creator Yana Toboso is credited with the game’s concept, scenario, and character designs. A manga adaption was created and released on March 18, 2021, titled Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Heartslabyu. It was written by Wakana Hazuki and illustrated by Sumire Kowono. It is unclear if the anime will pull elements from the manga adaption.

There is no release date yet for Disney: Twisted Wonderland. Check out the official statement from the Official Disney Plus Japan Twitter below.

