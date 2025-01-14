One of the most popular aspects of old Disney films is their villains. Through a combination of stellar animation and perfectly cast voice actors, these diabolical antagonists introduced young audiences to the many faces and shapes of evil in the world. Most are outright iconic and often rank among the best villains in animated films. Sadly, modern Disney films have been short on memorable villains, which is one contribution to their polarized receptions.

If there was one thing Disney knew how to do better than their villains, it was how to get rid of them. To keep their films rated for general audiences, Disney preferred simple methods like falling off a cliff or having the villain die off-screen. Still, they often got creative with exactly how their baddies would bite it and sometimes skirted very close to the line regarding what is and isn't acceptable for a G rating. These are the best and most memorable Disney villain deaths, ranked by how striking, original, and outright iconic they are.

10 Bill Sykes (Robert Loggia)

From 'Oliver & Company' (1988)

Befitting the forgotten Disney film he features in, Bill Sykes (Robert Loggia) ranks among Disney's most forgotten and boring antagonists. Despite his imposing figure, cutthroat attitude, and loyal attack dogs, Sykes has virtually no character, especially when compared to the complicated and remorseless brute he's named after in Oliver Twist. However, if there's one thing anyone can remember about Sykes, it's his death.

While trying to reclaim Jennifer Foxworth (Natalie Gregory), Sykes chases her rescuer, Fagan (Dom DeLuise), and his dogs onto active subway tracks. When the chase takes them to the Brooklyn Bridge, Fagan gets off the tracks before an oncoming train collides with Sykes' car. While audiences don't see the wreck, the close-up of Syke's eyes before impact and the flames and scrap metal that fly in from off-screen paint a vivid picture.

9 Syndrome (Jason Lee)

From 'The Incredibles' (2004)

With his plan to supplant superheroes ruined by Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) and his family, Syndrome (Jason Lee) decides to get revenge by kidnapping his infant son, Jack-Jack. Fortunately, Jack-Jack has shapeshifting powers, allowing him to fight off Syndrome long enough for the family to rescue him before Mr. Incredible throws a car at Syndrome. This knocks him into his aircraft's engine, and once his cape gets snagged, he is dragged into the blades before the vehicle explodes.

Syndrome's cape getting caught in the engine is a callback to Mr. Incredible's talk with his costume designer, Edna Mode (Brad Bird), who denied his request for a cape because many superheroes died because of them. Beyond that, it's a fitting way for his character to die, as Syndrome designed this costume so that he could one-up superheroes. The Incredibles is full of moments of subtle exploration of the superhero genre, which has helped it remain one of the most important superhero films.

8 The Evil Queen (Lucille La Verne)

From 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Though eclipsed by other villains since her debut in Disney's first full-length animated film, The Evil Queen (Lucille La Verne) remains one of the most intimidating and memorable villains in a family production. This reception is thanks to a combination of terrifying animation—especially when she transforms into her hag form—and the depths of her cruelty, which sees her poison the pure-hearted Snow White (Adriana Caselotti) because she can't stand someone being more beautiful than her. Unfortunately for her, Snow White had befriended seven dwarfs, who chased the Queen up a mountain during a thunderstorm.

With nowhere else to run, the Queen attempts to crush the dwarves with a boulder, only for a lightning bolt to strike the cliff, sending her plummeting down with the boulder right behind her. While this ending can be seen as a bit of a deus ex machina, it fits within the fairy tale structure and is carried heavily by the atmosphere and La Verne's bloodcurdling scream as the Queen falls. Rather than ending with a moment of triumph, the scene ends with two vultures circling in the air as they prepare to feast on her broken body.