Halloween is right around the corner and Funko has decided to get a bit wicked ahead of the spooky season. The pop culture collectible giant has unveiled five new Pop! figures of fan-favorite Disney villains, including Aladdin's Jafar, Beauty and the Beast's Gaston, The Emperor's New Groove's Yzma, and Tangled's Mother Gothel. Initially unveiled by ComicBook.com, this set also includes The Little Mermaid's sinister sea witch Ursula along with a Pop! Town rendition of her underwater lair for display. Everything is available to pre-order now and is due to arrive sometime in November.

Each of the new figures sees the characters striking a villainous pose emphasizing their pure wickedness. Whether you're a fan of the over-the-top Renaissance Era baddies or prefer a more modern Disney antagonist, there's a collectible here for whatever your evil heart desires. The standard Pop! figures cost the typical $11.99, but the Ursula Pop! Town set provides something a little more. It brings to life the Serpentine skeleton that the witch calls home complete with its gaping maw and ominous purple miasma surrounding the structure. Ursula herself looks as fabulous as ever with her "poopsies" Flotsam and Jetsam at her side ready to welcome any poor unfortunate souls who happen upon their abode. The figure and display set will set collectors back $34.99.

Iconic villains have been a staple of Disney's animated brand since the beginning, starting with the evil Queen of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and continuing through its most recent feature Wish with Chris Pine's King Magnifico. From a cruel and lustful count to a power-hungry lion, there's also a strong variety to the villainy of Disney's animation, something on display in the latest wave of figures. Eartha Kitt brings the laughs as Yzma while Jonathan Freeman brings a sinister edge to the corrupt court vizier Jafar and the late great Pat Carroll makes Ursula a glamorous powerhouse with venom in her words, helping them stand out. One of the more exciting additions in this release, however, is Mother Gothel, who has been left high and dry by Funko to this point despite her showcasing the darker side of parent-child relationships with Rapunzel.

What's Next for Disney Animation?

Disney has been enjoying a wonderful year for animation thanks to the contributions of Pixar with the mega-hit sequel Inside Out 2. However, the House of Mouse is also approaching a big moment for its flagship animated ventures with Moana 2 just around the corner. Releasing on November 27, the film will pick up where the original left off as Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) once again heeds the call of the ocean and sets off on another adventure with Maui (Dwayne Johnson) to explore lands yet untouched. Also on the docket before the end of the year is Mufasa: The Lion King, Barry Jenkins's live-action CGI prequel film following Simba's father coming on December 20.

Funko's new wave of Disney villain Pop! figures, including the Pop! Town Ursula's Lair, can be pre-ordered now on Entertainment Earth or the official Funko website. Get a look at all five items in the gallery above.