Disney's villains have the distinction of being some of the most recognizable characters in pop culture. These dastardly foes have captivated millions of moviegoers over the years and shocked and frightened them with their wicked deeds and memorable performances.

Iconic Disney villains have stayed in the minds of many fans who often considered them more popular than the heroes. A great antagonist is best characterized by their horrible acts or evil schemes, and the more wicked their plans are, the more the audience would draw into their alluring charms. These 10 Disney villains and their evil plans are ones for the history books of the studio — and the medium.

10 Cruella de Vil — 'One Hundred And One Dalmatians' (1961)

The eccentric and mean-spirited fashion designer Cruella de Vil (Betty Lou Gerson) devised a twisted idea to make her new fur coats made from the pelts of Dalmatian puppies. Using bribery and intimidation, she was determined to have as many puppies as necessary and even resorted to dognapping.

Cruella wanted to harm many innocent dogs and committed many more crimes just in the name of fashion. Though her plan didn't make much sense in the long run, it was still a cruel and unthinkably evil scheme that targeted lovable animals. Thankfully her attempts to make the coats were thwarted when all the puppies she and her accomplices captured eventually escaped.

9 Mother Gothel - 'Tangled' (2010)

Kidnapping children and using them for personal gain is one of the worst crimes anyone could commit. In Mother Gothel's (Donna Murphy) case, she has no problems imprisoning and psychologically tormenting an innocent princess with magical hair, so she can keep herself looking young and beautiful forever.

Gothel manipulated Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) into believing she was her mother and wanted to protect her from the outside world, but in actuality, she was using her as a tool for everlasting life. Eventually this terrible parent met her demise after Rapunzel's hair powers were severed, leaving Mother Gothel to rapidly age into dust.

8 The Coachman — 'Pinocchio' (1940)

The Coachman (Charles Judels) lured disobedient and spoiled young boys to a luxurious island, so they could live out their vices. Once on the island, however, he would turn these boys into donkeys to sell them into slavery for a profit.

This terrifying secondary antagonist was an obvious metaphor to teach young viewers not to trust strangers and understand the consequences of misbehaving. Unfortunately, The Coachman is one of the few Disney villains to go unpunished for his crimes, but the titular hero Pinocchio (Dickie Jones) did manage to escape his clutches.

7 Ursula — 'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

Banished from the city of Atlantis for using dark magic, Ursula (Pat Carroll) vowed vengeance against King Triton (Kenneth Mars) by manipulating his daughter Ariel (Jodi Benson) into signing a magical contract that she could then hold against her. Using Ariel as leverage, Ursula sought to usurp Triton's throne and rule over the ocean as an all-powerful god.

Ursula's quest for power saw her destroying the lives of many innocent sea creatures, and she only saw those around her as tools needed to achieve her objectives. With Triton's magical staff by her side, she was ready to take out her wrath on the seven seas but was defeated at the last minute when Ariel's true love Eric (Christopher Daniel Barnes) impaled her with a ship mast, causing her to fall into the dark watery depths.

6 Jafar — 'Aladdin' (1992)

The evil sorcerer Jafar (Jonathan Freeman) set his eyes on taking over the Sultan's (Douglas Seale) throne to rule over the land of Agrabah with an iron fist. To achieve this goal, he needed more magical strength and sought to manipulate a likable street kid named Aladdin (Scott Weinger) to retrieve a powerful genie lamp.

Jafar was corrupted by his desire to have all the power and control in the world. His plan almost proved successful in the climax, as Aladdin convinced him to use the Genie's (Robin Williams) wish to become an all-powerful genie himself. However, it was all a trick to burden Jafar with the negative aspects of being a genie and punishing him for an eternity in a small, cramped genie lamp.

5 Dr. Facilier — 'The Princess and the Frog' (2009)

Doctor Facilier (Keith David) gambled away his soul to evil spirits for magical abilities to manipulate and swindle his wealthy victims out of their fortunes. Soon his greed led to his monstrous plans to rule over the city of New Orleans and sacrifice the town's innocent lives to repay his debts to the dark forces that granted his powers.

Facilier schemed and abused his dark magical powers, and his need to become rich would have resulted in the deaths of an entire town. His overconfidence in his abilities was his undoing in the end, however, as the voodoo trinket connecting to his soul debt was destroyed by the heroine Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), resulting in Facilier's satisfying demise as he was violently dragged into the underworld by his "friends" on the other side.

4 Hades — 'Hercules' (1997)

The wise-cracking, short-tempered immortal Hades (James Woods) felt resentful that his brother Zeus (Rip Torn) and the other gods on Mt. Olympus left him in command of the dark and depressing underworld. Wanting Olympus all to himself, he devised a devious plan to send titans to overthrow his brother's kingdom.

Hades knew that the only man standing in the way of his hostile takeover was his powerful but mortal nephew Hercules (Tate Donovan), with whom the two shared a fierce rivalry. However, his attempts to kill his nemesis were futile in the end as the human Hercules eventually regained his immortality after committing a selfless act and condemning Hades to a brutal punishment by punching him into the agonizing River of Death.

3 The Horned King — 'The Black Cauldron' (1985)

The Horned King (John Hurt) was a force of pure evil and destruction who sought to create mayhem and death wherever he went. He wanted to take possession of the magical Black Cauldron to unleash an undead army and take over the world.

The Horned King wanted to rule over everything, inflict as much pain and death as possible, and do so in the most cruel ways imaginable. Fortunately, his underestimation of the Black Cauldron's powers led to his ultimate demise, as it eventually backfired on him and dragged the terrifying Horned King into the Cauldron and destroyed him.

2 Scar — 'The Lion King' (1994)

The envious lion Scar (Jeremy Irons) hated that his respected brother Mufasa (James Earl Jones) was king over the pride lands and was one day going to give his rule over to his son Simba (Jonathan Taylor Thomas). Wanting the throne instead, Scar shockingly murdered Mufasa and sent his nephew into exile, so he could reign over the kingdom to benefit himself and his hyena minions.

Scar's plan was successful for many years during Simba's absence. He had everything he'd ever wanted, but as a result of his actions, the pride lands fell into chaos and desolation. When Simba finally returned to claim his birthright, Scar's selfishness proved his undoing as he tried to save himself from punishment by blaming the hyenas, who, in turn, devoured him for his betrayal.

1 Judge Claude Frollo — 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' (1996)

Judge Claude Frollo (Tony Jay) delusionally believed that he was a righteous man destined to rid the world of sin. However, in reality, he was the most sinful of all as he sought to wipe out Paris' innocent ethnic populations through brutal torture and executions.

There was no limit to Frollo's cruelty and sadistic nature as he went about ridding the city of people he believed deserved to be destroyed. He also harbored an unhealthy lust for the beautiful Romani dancer Esmeralda (Demi Moore), whom he wanted all to himself. Eventually, this monstrous villain met his end on the top of Notre Dame, where his sins culminated in him falling to his death into a fiery blaze in the streets below.

