Get your Mickey ears ready. Exciting updates are coming to Disneyland’s Magic Kingdom in Florida! During the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro revealed a magical expansion of attractions inspired by Disney Villains and Cars.

The new Disney Villains land, described as a “dark and thorny land” where chaos is the norm, promises to be a nightmare come true. With two major attractions, dining, and shopping, this new addition is inspired by the iconic villains that have made their treacherous mark in Disney films. It’s a realm where the Disney Villains from our beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios classics reign supreme. Forget the fairytales with happy endings; this land is all about poison apples, lurking shadows, and magic potions ready to rue someone’s day.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the much-loved Cars franchise is revving up for action at Magic Kingdom as well. The speedy Lightning McQueen and his endearing buddy Tow Mater are cruising into a reimagined section of Frontierland. Drawing inspiration from the adventurous spirit of the America West, this new area is set to feature two exhilarating Cars-themed attractions. The first takes visitors on a pulse-pounding rally race through mountainscapes reminiscent of rugged trails, geysers, and mudholes. The second attraction caters to smaller racers - probably kids - ensuring a delightful Cars experience for the whole family. Construction in Frontierland is slated to kick off in early 2025.

As the sun goes down, Magic Kingdom is also gearing up for a dazzling new nighttime parade coming in Summer 2025. “Disney Starlight” will carry on the spectacular tradition started by the “Main Street Electrical Parade”, but with a modern twist. Expect to see the Blue Fairy light up the night, along with characters from beloved Disney films like Peter Pan, Frozen, Encanto, and many more.

In other news, Animal Kingdom is gearing up for some big changes. Dinoland U.S.A. is making way for the new Tropical Americas section, featuring exciting attractions based on Indiana Jones and Encanto. The Indiana Jones ride is set to debut with a fresh story exclusive to Animal Kingdom. In contrast, the Encanto ride will whisk guests through the entire Madrigal house, including Antonio’s lush rainforest-inspired room.

All three Cars movies are currently available to stream on Disney+.

