The seven deadly sins are a collective name for the seven great vices decried by Christianity. However, the sins are not strictly Christian in origin: individual sins have appeared in stories as far back as the Greeks — and are seen in some of the best movies about Greek mythology — warning heroes against temptation or the dangers of hubris. In fairy tales, villains often exemplify one of these sins, which helps the story serve as a cautionary tale to those listening.

Even in the modern day, the sins serve as perfect foundations when crafting a villain. In the world of animation, the best examples can be found at Disney, where the villains are often held in higher regard than the heroes by audiences.

Envy: The Evil Queen, 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Envy is the pain that a person feels at seeing someone more successful than they are, or who possesses items or qualities they wish they had. When applied to villains, they usually seek to even the playing field either by stealing those items and qualities for themselves or destroying the person who has them so that the villain is the best by elimination.

The very first villain in Disney's animated canon is the poster child for this sin: the Evil Queen who asks her magic mirror every day who is the fairest one of all. Unfortunately, one day the mirror says that her stepdaughter, Snow White, is fairer than her, so the queen makes plans to have her killed. So strong is the Queen's hatred for another's beauty that she is willing to temporarily transform herself into an old crone if it means getting close enough to poison Snow White herself.

Wrath: The Queen of Hearts, 'Alice in Wonderland' (1951)

While anger is an essential emotion, when it turns into wrath, it becomes problematic. As one becomes consumed by their rage to the point that they either lose control or stop caring about the well-being of others, they can say or do terrible things. Homer's poem, The Iliad, showcases this perfectly, as the rage of Achilles causes him to forsake his fellow Acadians and abandon the Trojan War despite him being their best soldier.

Disney's most wrathful villain has to be the Queen of Hearts, who rules Wonderland with the temperament of a petulant toddler. Everyone lives in fear of invoking her wrath, which often results in a loss of heads. Only her king is able to quell her temper, and even then, only for moments at a time.

Gluttony: Cruella de Vil, '101 Dalmatians' (1961)

While commonly associated with food, the sin of gluttony refers to an over-indulgence in life's pleasures, particularly items that symbolize wealth. Oftentimes those consumed by gluttony consume food, drink, and resources to a point where those around them suffer. This is why Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians, one of the most universally hated Disney villains, fits this sin, though she trades food for expensive fur coats.

Cruella tells Anita that she lives for and worships furs and asks if there is a woman on Earth who doesn't. The villainess's obsession with getting the best fur coats goes so far as to try and buy Anita and Roger's newborn puppies, then steals them when they refuse. Even her design by animator Marc Davis reflects her gluttony, as her slender frame is practically being swallowed up by the excessive coat she flaunts.

Greed: Madam Medusa, 'The Rescuers' (1977)

Greed is one of the more straightforward sins to understand: being obsessed with having and acquiring more material wealth to the detriment of others. Money is the usual item of pursuit for the greedy, but food, power, or symbols of status can substitute as well. It is perhaps the most commonly-seen sin in children's media, as the greedy businessman who wants to destroy the environment for a profit was the villain of many Saturday morning cartoons and environmentally conscious films.

Disney has produced many greedy villains dating as far back as Stromboli and Honest John from Pinocchio, but Madam Medusa personifies this sin best. When she's not running a pawn shop in New York City, she kidnaps orphaned girls to go down a well in the middle of a Florida swamp to find the Devil's Eye, the largest diamond in the world. It doesn't matter how many other treasures are brought out of the hole; Madam Medua will only be satisfied when she claims the big one.

Pride: Gaston, 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Pride is an interesting sin because, at first glance, it doesn't seem too bad. Many times we are encouraged to be proud of our accomplishments, regardless of their size or importance. However, the dangers of this sin come when a person believes that their accomplishments are better than everyone else's to the point of absolute arrogance.

No one displays that like Gaston, the handsome hunter who wants to marry Belle because the two of them are the best-looking people in town. When she rejects him, his pride prevents him from moving on, since every other woman in town would gladly marry him at request. This causes Gaston to resort to drastic measures to secure Belle's hand, changing him from a cocky himbo into a true villain who won't take no for an answer.

Lust: Judge Claude Frollo, 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' (1996)

Though lust is often associated with cardinal pleasure, it can also refer to wanting something or someone to the point of obsession. Unlike passion, which drives someone to achieve a goal to better themselves or others, lust is selfish in nature. Those consumed by lust want to acquire the object of their desire because it makes them feel good, regardless of how many others are harmed in the process.

For a while, Disney portrayed its lustful villains as being obsessed with power, such as Ursula from The Little Mermaid, or revenge, like Captain Hook in Peter Pan. But in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Judge Frollo was obsessed with the Romani woman, Esmeralda, and how he was willing to burn Paris to the ground to claim her. His tormented soul is laid bare during the "Hellfire" sequence, which contains some of the most extreme contrasts of faith and lust put into animation.

Sloth: Hans, 'Frozen' (2013)

Sloth is perhaps the most difficult of the sins to quantify. The general preconception is that it means laziness or avoidance of work, though a character who embodies sloth can still work towards a goal where the end result means they never have to lift a finger again. The goal of sloth is to acquire as much as you can while doing as little work as possible, which is the goal of prince Hans from Frozen, one of the best Disney twist villains.

As the youngest of 13 brothers, The only way Hans could ever be king was to marry into another family. To that end, he pretends to be in love with Anna, and thanks to her naive and trusting nature, Hans is placed in charge of Arendelle while she goes off to retrieve Elsa. While we don't know what he intended to do once he was king of Arendelle, his manipulative nature ensured that he keeps falling up thanks to kind words and taking advantage of the fear of magic.

