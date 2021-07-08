Disney has just unveiled that their newest cruise ship, the Disney Wish, will feature a Worlds of Marvel restaurant entitled Avengers: Quantum Encounter. The trailer for the new dining experience shows both Ant-Man and The Wasp running through the restaurant, before a guest pushes a button that turns a small cupcake into a giant one.

Avengers: Quantum Encounter is being called a “First-of-its-Kind Cinematic Dining Adventure,” and features Ant-Man and The Wasp as they host a presentation of various technologies used by heroes, including Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s reactor, and naturally, the Pym Particles. The dining experience will feature demonstrations of Pym Tech’s Quantum Core, which will shrink and grow targets, as well as the appearance of a villain that wants to steal this technology.

Each table at the Avengers: Quantum Encounter will come with its own Quantum Core, which guests will use to help Ant-Man and The Wasp in this adventure. When enough of these Cores are activated together, the restaurant will be charged with energy pulses through the walls and ceiling. While helping Ant-Man and The Wasp, guests can try dishes inspired by Marvel locations like the Avengers’ home base in New York City, Wakanda, and Eastern European Sokovia, although Disney hasn’t unveiled specific dishes on the menu yet.

The Disney Wish will be joining the Disney Cruise Line when the ship sets sail in Summer 2022. This latest cruise ship will include elements from Marvel properties and Star Wars, Pixar, and naturally, Disney. In addition to the Avengers: Quantum Encounter, guests will also be able to eat at Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, which will feature musical performances and Norwegian-inspired cuisine. For those looking for a more classic approach to dining, there’s also 1923, named after the year The Walt Disney Studios was founded. This restaurant will feature sketches and props from the early days of Disney animation.

As the newest Disney cruise ship, the Wish will also offer new experiences never before seen on a Disney ship. The AquaMouse, inspired by Mickey Mouse shorts, is being called the “First-Ever Disney Attraction at Sea.” For those wanting even more Avengers fun, kids can train with their favorite heroes, including Black Panther and Spider-Man. The ship will also include a space bar that will take visitors through various planets in the Star Wars universe.

We can likely expect to hear more details about Avengers: Quantum Encounter before the Disney Wish makes its first trip in Summer 2022. Check out the announcement trailer for Avengers: Quantum Encounter below.

