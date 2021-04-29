With many entertainment choices opening and gearing back up, Disney Cruise Line and Walt Disney Imagineering have just released the first look at the Disney Wish, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, which will set sail in summer 2022. If you decide to reserve your opportunity to step aboard and depart to the high seas, you’ll be able to experience the stories and characters of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

Magic and enchantment will be found in every corner as you step aboard, starting with the three-story atrium of the fairytale-inspired Grand Hall that will serve as the gateway to fairytale worlds, thrilling adventures and character encounters. Offering something for every Disney fan and family, there will be plenty to do for kids of all ages, as well as exclusively for adults.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Disney Announces Disneyland Forward, a Theme Park Expansion for the California Park

Combining innovative design, technology and storytelling to create immersive entertainment environments that will immerse guests in Disney stories while onboard, two of the biggest draws on this cruise will undoubtedly be the Marvel and Star Wars offerings. Worlds of Marvel is the first-ever Marvel cinematic dining adventure, where according to Disney, guests will “play an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around you” while you dine on a menu inspired by the MCU. The Marvel Super Hero Academy, perfect for guests ages 3 to 12, will allow young recruits to train to be the next generation of superheroes, alongside the likes of Spider-Man, Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp. At the adults-only Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, which Disney describes as “a high-end bar styled as a luxurious yacht-class spaceship,” you’ll be able to partake in interactive tasting experiences and signature beverages inspired by destinations such as Batuu, Tatooine and Mustafar.

Other notable dining experiences on board the ship will include Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, bringing the world of Arendelle to life through immersive live entertainment that features Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf, while at 1923, named for the year The Walt Disney Company was founded, you’ll be able to celebrate the company’s legacy. With the Luna entertainment hub, the Hero Zone sports arena, the Walt Disney Theatre show palace, and Wonderland and Never Land Cinemas, the family-friendly activities seem abundant and endless.

And of course, no Disney experience would be complete without the inclusion of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends. The first-ever Disney attraction at sea, AquaMouse, is a family water attraction that combines show scenes, lighting and special effects. The water ride extends through 760 feet of tubes that are suspended above the upper decks of the ship which will also provide views of the expansive ocean.

The ship’s maiden voyage will start on June 9th, with a five-night cruise to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, followed by an inaugural season of three and four night cruises to the same destinations from Port Canaveral, Florida. Early booking for Castaway Club members and select Disney Guests begins on May 17, while booking opens to the general public on May 27.

Image via Disney

Image via Disney

Image via Disney

Image via Disney

Image via Disney

Image via Disney

Image via Disney

KEEP READING: The Best Movies on Disney+ Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Tomorrow War' Teaser Trailer Reveals Chris Pratt's Time-Traveling Sci-Fi Film It's time to leap ahead into the future and save the world from total destruction.

Read Next