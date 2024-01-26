The Big Picture Disney's animated feature Wish is now available digitally, with physical copies coming soon.

The bonus features of Wish include outtakes, a sing-a-long, and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.

The inspiration behind Wish is focused on an ordinary hero who changes the world, drawing inspiration from Disney's legacy and the theme of the wishing star.

Disney's latest animated feature Wish is officially available on digital platforms, with its 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats set to hit retailers beginning March 12. The animated musical follows a young woman who embarks on an ambitious journey to help her community. The home media release of Wish includes a number of bonus features, from outtakes, a sing-a-long, and deeper looks at the making of Wish and its addition to Disney's 100-year-long legacy. To celebrate the movie's digital release, Collider is excited to exclusively debut a special clip from the Wish bonus features.

The featurette focuses primarily on the inspiration behind Wish, both in its title and its story. Writer Jennifer Lee noted how Disney movies aim to focus on the "thing that drives your heart," with clips from other animated Disney features driving the point home. Head of animation Rebecca Wilson continues that the title of Wish was enough to win her over, with writer Allison Moore adding that the movie was pitched as an origin story for the wishing star. As such, it had to capture the inspiration at the core of Disney movies, something director Fawn Veerasunthorn mentions. However, Wish's inspiration leans into the idea of an "ordinary hero that changes the world." For the movie's team, Walt Disney was that hero, as they wrap up the clip by explaining how they used Disney's life to inform Wish.

Wish centers on Asha (Ariana DeBose), a young woman who lives in the kingdom Rosas. An idealist at heart, Asha hopes to help her family get their wishes back from the kingdom's ruler, King Magnifico (Chris Pine). So, when Asha makes a powerful wish of her own, a ball of energy called Star answers her. Together, Asha and Star set out to stop the king and save her loved ones before King Magnifico causes irreparable damage to Rosas and its people.

Who Worked on 'Wish'?

Wish was written by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore, with story by Moore, Lee, and co-directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. It was produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones. The score was composed by Dave Metzger, with original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice. Along with Pine and DeBose, the voice cast features Alan Tudyk as Valentino, Harvey Guillén as Gabo, Victor Garber as Sabino, Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, Evan Peters as Simon, Ramy Youssef as Safi, Natasha Rothwell as Sakina, Jennifer Kumiyama as Dahlia, Niko Vargas as Hal, Jon Rudnitsky as Dario, and Della Saba as Bazeema.

Wish is available to rent or own on digital platforms. Physical formats go on sale beginning March 12. Watch the clip below:

Wish Wish follows a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her. Release Date November 22, 2023 Director Chris Buck , Fawn Veerasunthorn Cast Chris Pine , Alan Tudyk , Ariana DeBose , Evan Peters Runtime 92 minutes Production Company Walt Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures

