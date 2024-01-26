The Big Picture The music in Disney's latest animated film "Wish" is discussed by the film's creative team, including songwriters Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, and composer Dave Metzger.

Michaels wrote a demo for the song "This Wish," which evolved during the process and influenced the storytelling.

The directors praised Michaels' song as a "slam dunk" and fulfilled her wish as a longtime Disney fan. "Wish" follows the story of Asha, who teams up with her friends and a fallen wishing star to stop the king's harmful magic.

One of the most memorable aspects of any Disney animated movie is the music. From "Some Day My Prince Will Come," to "A Whole New World," and right up to the phenomenon that was "Let It Go," these songs are a big part of what sticks with fans long after the lights have gone up, and the credits have rolled. The same can be said for the music of Disney's latest animated film Wish, and in a new exclusive-to-Collider featurette, the film's creative team, including songwriters Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, and composer Dave Metzger talk about what went into Wish's music.

In the featurette, Michaels says she started by writing a demo for the song that would eventually become "This Wish." Producer Juan Pablo Reyes adds that while the song gradually evolved from the version in the demo, it also informed their storytelling early in the process. Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn also recall getting the chance to tell Michaels what a "slam dunk" her song was, which was no doubt a dream — or a wish? — come true for the longtime Disney fan.

What Is 'Wish' About?

Set in the kingdom of Rosas, Wish follows Asha (Ariana DeBose), a young woman who believes in the ideals of the kingdom she lives in, and seizes the opportunity to work with King Magnifico (Chris Pine) to help him grant the wishes of his subjects. But when she realizes the king's magic is doing more harm than good, she teams up with her friend Dahlia (Jennifer Kumiyama), and the rest of Dahlia's crew, as well as her pet goat Valentino (Alan Tudyk) and a fallen wishing star to stop Magnifico before it's too late. Also part of the ensemble cast are Angelique Cabral, Victor Garber, Natasha Rothwell, Harvey Guillén, Niko Vargas, Evan Peters, Ramy Youssef, Jon Rudnitsky, and Della Saba.

Wish is available on Digital now, and will arrive on Blu-ray on March 12. Check out the featurette below.

