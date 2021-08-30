Just in time for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort, Disney’s Orlando park is bringing back their Annual Passholder program. Like the recently announced, Magic Key program at Disneyland, there are four options available with a variety of perks and prices.

The Disney Pixie Dust Pass is for Florida residents, and costs $399 plus tax, or $19 per month with 12 monthly payments after a $205 down payment on the Florida Resident Monthly Payment Program. This pass will allow the user to go to the park on most weekdays, with plenty of blockout dates, and make and hold up to 3 park reservations .

Also available only for Florida residents is the Disney Pirate Pass For $699 plus tax, or $45 per month with 12 monthly payments after a $205 down payment on the Florida Resident Monthly Payment Program. This pass is available for most days, but also includes blockout dates including peak and holiday periods, and users will be able to make and hold up to 4 park reservations.

The Disney Sorcerer Pass is available for Florida residents, but is also available for Disney Vacation Club Members. This pass will cost $899 plus tax, or $63 per month with 12 monthly payments after a $205 down payment on the Florida Resident Monthly Payment Program. Like the Disney Pirate Pass, the Sorcerer Pass is valid for most days, but is also subject to blockout dates on select days. Users of this pass will be able to make and hold up to 5 park reservations.

Finally, the only pass available to all also happens to be the most expensive. The Disney Incredi-Pass is available for all guests. This pass is $1,299 plus tax, or is available for $99 per month with 12 monthly payments after a $205 down payment on the Florida Resident Monthly Payment Program. This pass lets the user come to the park on any day with no blockout dates, and will allows the user to make and hold up to 5 park reservations.

All four passes allow for standard theme park parking - so no discounts on parking - and savings of up to 20% on dining, merchandise, and more. The passes will also apparently allow access to bonus reservations, although there’s no information on how or when these reservations will be made available.

For an addition cost, there are two annual pass add-ons available for all four passes. The Disney PhotoPass Downloads add-on will allow for unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads for $99 plus tax for the year. Also available for $99 plus tax for the year is the Water Park and Sports Option, which allows access to tee times at Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course, FootGolf, miniature golf, admission to the ESPN Wide World of Sports, and Disney’s water park, Blizzard Beach. While it seems this pass will also allow access to Typhoon Lagoon, this park has been closed for quite some time, with no announcement yet for when it will reopen.

To sum up, more reservations are going to cost you. If you want to go with no worry about blackout dates, that will also cost you. If you don’t live in Florida, but want to have an annual pass, your only option is the most expensive one, and if you want a PhotoPass or water park access, that will also cost you more. Unlike the Disneyland passes, there is also no discount on parking, so that’s an additional cost to factor in. And if you want to make monthly payments, but don't live in Florida, sorry! Can't do it!

Walt Disney World’s new annual passes will be available starting September 8. For more information, check out Disney World’s Annual Passholder site here.

