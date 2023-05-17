Nothing is scarier than a family vacation — or at least that's what the filmmakers behind Escape from Tomorrow, a twisted horror comedy shot at Disney World without permission, would have you believe. Whether the film is good or not is more or less beside the point because regardless Escape from Tomorrow deserves props for its guerilla tactics and for the absolute lunacy that takes place over its swift ninety-minute runtime. Say what you will about Escape from Tomorrow, but it doesn't lack inventiveness in either its concept or its production. It's likely that many an indie filmmaker has uttered the phrase "Hey, what if we shot a horror film at Disney World without permission", but the fact that director Randy Moore materialized his vision is something truly commendable.

What Is 'Escape from Tomorrow' About?

Escape from Tomorrow follows a family of four on their vacation to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and a series of nightmarish travails ensue. The film skirts the line between realism and dream logic, largely leaving most of its events unexplained and up to interpretation. Jim (Roy Abramsohn), the father of two and husband to Emily (Elena Schuber), gets a phone call first thing in the morning from his boss notifying him that he's been fired. Jim's mood is understandably irretrievably sour, though he fails to mention to either his wife or his two children, Elliott (Jack Dalton) and Sara (Katelynn Rodriguez), why he is so upset.

As the day progresses, Jim experiences a series of unsettling hallucinations. The film is pretty obvious when it comes to which films and filmmakers it is borrowing influence from, most notably David Lynch. The tone and themes of the film are clearly trying to pay homage to any number of Lynch projects by portraying psychological and perhaps supernatural evils that exist under the artifice of blissful Americana. After all, what's more wholesome and American than a typical nuclear family of four visiting the happiest place on earth? However, as the film soon reveals the darker layers beneath, we as an audience are left to ponder whether these layers are in fact a part of the external world or a part of an even darker corner of Jim's psyche, particularly his aberrant desires.

Escape from Tomorrow is told from Jim's perspective and showcases his obvious dissatisfaction with life. In addition to finding out that he is now jobless, he has to contend with his children who are acting particularly difficult, and his wife who is (often justifiably) constantly annoyed with his spaced-out behavior. The first half of the film is the most interesting as we're experienced everything through Jim's point of view, as we are left to wonder if Jim's family is truly as insufferable as they seem, or if we are just witnessing his perception of them. This tension between reality and perception is particularly Lynchian, as is the sleepy black-and-white cinematography. The film even opens in a way that recalls the opening of Blue Velvet, with a sweeping melodramatic score that sets the dreamlike tone.

'Escape from Tomorrow' Is a Guerrilla Film Unlike Any Other

Escape from Tomorrow is immensely flawed, and doesn't fully use either its setting or its concept, but as previously mentioned the very fact that it exists is the main selling point. Moore didn't even consider requesting proper access to the park as he knew that his Lynchian take on the Magic Kingdom would undoubtedly be met with disapproval. Instead, Moore went full-on guerrilla filmmaker for the on-location shooting of Escape from Tomorrow. None of the scenes taking place in Disney World, which is the majority of scenes, were filmed with permission from the park, giving the film both a sense of danger and illegitimacy.

There's something immensely satisfying about watching such lo-fi footage from one of the most polished, recognizable, and iconic destinations in the world; it's a true middle finger to such a monolithic institution. Even if the film doesn't succeed in telling a compelling narrative, it's an interesting exercise in sheer creative recklessness. The film feels like it's held together by gum, duct tape, and sheer luck. It's hard to come by films that embody such a true punk rock spirit as this. Film as a medium requires lots of careful forethought and coordination, not lending itself to improvisation. Escape from Tomorrow, however, has a strong sense of improvisation as there are no second takes when the park and its patrons are constantly moving and changing. There are no carefully constructed set pieces when working in an environment that is in perpetual flux.

Escape from Tomorrow was not made simply as a flippant exploitative exercise. Moore has mentioned that it holds a great deal of personal significance. The film could have easily taken a symbol of childhood innocence and perverted it for the sake of shock value, and criticisms of such being the case may be made, but it is clear that Moore attempted a substantive portrayal of middle-aged malaise. Around the time of release, while doing press, Moore went on to talk about the origin of the concept which he attributed to his own childhood memories of frequently going to Disney World with his father. In Moore's own words he has "a lot of father issues that I can't separate from that place". As Moore went on to start a family of his own and take his children to Disneyland, the memories and emotions started flooding back with the force of a "bullet". The level of vulnerability on display in Escape from Tomorrow is admirable, even if the odd tonal shifts sometimes undercut it. However, these weird contradictions add to the film's appeal, as you get the feeling that it came straight from Moore's head and heart, unfiltered and unencumbered by any undue influence.

'Escape from Tomorrow' Impressed Roger Ebert

At the time of release, Moore's vision was recognized by many as a successful attempt at modern-day guerrilla filmmaking while others disregarded it as too gimmicky and narratively unsatisfying. Among its champions was the late great Roger Ebert who handpicked it for his film festival. The film remains polarizing a decade on, though the audacity of the filmmakers to infiltrate the Magic Kingdom in such a way is something that has yet to be replicated in any comparable manner. Oftentimes the most interesting art comes unpolished and messy, encapsulating all the little discrepancies reflected in its creators. Escape from Tomorrow is as such, traversing all common conceptions of not only what makes a "good" film, but of how a film is made. Its history of being celebrated by some and downright loathed by others simply adds to its colorful reputation and cements it among films whose merits will continue to be discussed and debated for years to come.