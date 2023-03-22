This September, the Walt Disney Corporation is saying gay as they are set to host a massive summit promoting LGBTQ+ rights. The conference will take place in Central Florida and will bring together executives and other professionals from around the world. Per the Tampa Bay Times, the summit is meant to push back against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has himself defied and campaigned against diversity and inclusion training in the workplace. The conference will take place at The Walt Disney World Resort on September 11-14.

The timing not only coincides with DeSantis' anti-diversity training but also with the increasing number of anti-LGBTQ+, more specifically anti-trans, bills at risk of and currently being passed across the country, including in Florida. One such bill includes the state's Parental Rights in Education legislation—or as it's colloquially known, the "Don't Say Gay" bill. Following the bill, Disney and DeSantis entered a dispute, as the former opposed the bill.

Along with DeSantis' anti-inclusivity views in professional workplaces, he also opposed DEI training in colleges and universities, accusing them and corporations of trying to "advance woke ideology through its employee ranks — and virtue signal in the process." He had also previously appointed a five-member board to Disney, hoping the legislature would "reevaluate — and even eliminate — Disney’s special deal." Ironically, the board held no significant authority over Disney's content. This included attempting to bar COVID-19 restrictions at Disney parks and resorts.

Image via Christina Radish

RELATED: 10 Best Queer Couples From Disney Movies, Ranked

Apple, Amazon, and More to Host Booths at the LGBTQ+ Conference

The event is being organized by longtime Disney sponsors Out & Equal, a non-profit organization that advocates for LGBTQ+ inclusivity in the workplace across the globe. They offer programs, partnerships, events, and more to raise awareness and "transform workplaces." Currently, Out & Equal hosts the largest LGBTQ+ conference, which has been running for more than 20 years. U.S.-based companies including Apple, McDonald's, Amazon, Uber, Boeing, and more are confirmed to have booths at the event. Government organizations such as the CIA and the State Department are also listed as sponsors and will have booths.

While the conference is a step in the right direction, it does come with its own share of irony. It's no secret that Disney has often struggled in its representation of queer characters, often relegating them to minor roles with throwaway moments. However, that's not to say Disney media hasn't made some efforts in recent years, with shows such as The Owl House, Andor, and Willow. Still, Disney shows and movies leave queer audiences wanting more.

Disney's summit takes place from September 11-14. In the meantime, revisit Saturday Night Live's take on the "Don't Say Gay" bill below: