Disney World Reopening Ads Met With Haunting Parody Reaction Videos

Walt Disney World has stuck to its July 11 re-opening date after shuttering in March of this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Just two months ahead of re-opening, Disney announced new health and safety guidelines to ensure parkgoers would be protected as best as possible from the potential spread of COVID-19. To help reassure prospective return guests, Disney also released a handful of ads showing these new health and safety guidelines at work amongst the Disney World employees.

Those reopening ads have now become the rightful target of critiques and parody videos to Disney World’s decision. A July 8 re-opening ad taking viewers into Disney World and highlighting the sanitizing methods and mask protocols has been the prime source of critical parody reaction. A similar ad was released on the Disney Parks Jobs Instagram on the day of opening, echoing the “It is definitely okay to come to Disney World!” messaging of the July 8 ad. Here’s that first ad:

Now, please enjoy the absolutely spot-on, haunting parody video (as highlighted by Twitter user @Todd_Spence) which replaces the cheery ad music of the original with the theme song from The Shining. Not only does it fit perfectly — and unnervingly so — but it helps drive home the primary criticism a large swath of the public have: Disney World should not be open right now.

Disneyland’s grand re-opening ad but with music from THE SHINING pic.twitter.com/1pJeJJwmKf — TODD SPENCE (@Todd_Spence) July 11, 2020

Walt Disney World is re-opening as COVID-19 cases in the state continue to grow to an alarming degree. On the same day of the July 8 Disney World ad’s release, The Hill reported Florida is currently the global (yes, global) epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. This report includes mention that on July 8 alone, 10,000 new cases were reported in the state, with more than 200,000 reported statewide. Couple this bit of news with tweets showing Disney World parkgoers wearing masks but not practicing, say, social distancing and flooding through the gates, and it only seems more alarming.

Walt Disney World is now open. Keep reading to see some more reactions to Disney World re-opening earlier this week.

Disney World is opening back up lmfao WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH FLORDIA — Colin (@IntroSpecktive) July 12, 2020

employees at disney world right now: pic.twitter.com/l11YEwBB6E — Men For Fielder (@MenForFieIder) July 12, 2020

The new Disney World fastpass just sends you straight to the ICU — shelb (@shelbytheclown) July 12, 2020

Opening DisneyWorld right now is just fucking Goofy. — ChadLindberg (@ChadLindberg) July 12, 2020

Who the heck is going to #DisneyWorld during a pandemic anyway? Are the #COVID19 discount prices worth the health and safety of your family? https://t.co/r3XmsvMKxJ — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) July 12, 2020