Disney World Reopening Plans Revealed by Theme Park

Walt Disney World Resort has announced the first phase in their plan to re-open their Orlando, Florida locations after closing in the early days of the global coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes just two months after Disney shut down all theme park locations in the United States following closures at the Shanghai, Tokyo, and Hong Kong parks earlier in the year.

A Saturday, May 16 Disney Parks blog post details how Walt Disney World plans to tackle the first phase of re-opening. The post addresses just the re-opening of the Disney Springs location on Wednesday, May 20. Unfortunately, there is no mention of plans or dates for re-opening other resort or theme park locations. An official statement reads,

“With the safety and well-being of our guests, cast members and third-party operating participants at the forefront of our planning, we are eager to begin welcoming you back to this part of Walt Disney World. While our theme parks and resort hotels remain temporarily closed, the phased reopening of Disney Springs is a welcome milestone as we navigate through this unprecedented time together as responsibly as we can.”

Walt Disney World Resort also shared a brief video highlighting new and important health measures which will go into effect on May 20, too. These guidelines have been drawn up in accordance with CDC guidelines to help keep Disney parkgoers safe from the spread of COVID-19.

For more detailed information, below are the bullet points provided by Walt Disney World Resort on the new health and safety guidelines which will be in place for those planning to go to Disney Springs. More information on the Disney Springs re-opening can be found here. And, for more on all things Disney theme parks, check out our latest coverage here.