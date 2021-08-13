One of Walt Disney World Resorts' most anticipated attractions for this year, the Space 220 restaurant, is going to open to the public next month. Located at EPCOT, Walt Disney World’s Orlando, Florida theme park dedicated to the celebration of humanity’s achievements and technological advancements, this restaurant is yet another milestone to add to the continuous transformation of this otherworldly park.

The Space 220 restaurant is designed to give you the closest experience to dining among the stars without actually leaving the Earth. It is appropriately located right next to the Mission: SPACE, a thrill ride that allows four riders to explore the stars. This new restaurant will give you a riveting experience that starts the moment you check in to the Space 220 Departure Lounge. Next, you’ll be boarding one of the two “Space Elevators” which will take you to what may seem like 220 miles (hence the name) above Earth to Centauri Space Station. As you board the elevator, you’ll be able to look through the round viewport to watch EPCOT progressively shrink and get farther away.

RELATED: Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Gets Spring 2022 Opening Date and Purple Spaghetti in First Look at Food in New Imagineer Video

After you dock, you’ll walk through a Centauri Space Station-themed dining space. Inside, you’ll be awarded an incredible panoramic view of the Earth below, as well as different labor and leisure activities happening just outside the windows of the Space Station-themed restaurant.

In addition to the immersive view, you’ll be able to taste delightful dishes prepared by Executive Chef Marc Kusche. Space 220 will offer a diverse menu of gourmet dishes, with a two-course prix fixe menu for lunch, and a three-course prix fixe for dinner. To accompany your meal, there will be a unique assortment of atmospheric cocktails that you may choose from.

Space 220 restaurant is suitable for all those who wish to have a unique out-of-this-world experience, both in setting and in culinary terms. It is going to open as part of the Celebration of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary and it is scheduled to finally lift off some time in mid-September.

KEEP READING: Disney’s Hall of Presidents Reveals President Joe Biden Animatronic

Share Share Tweet Email

Yes, Margot Robbie Performed That Handcuff Trick Herself in 'The Suicide Squad' According to director James Gunn, Robbie is indeed a "human Swiss army knife."

Read Next