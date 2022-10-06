As the Walt Disney Company approaches its 100th anniversary, the classic studio will celebrate the occasion by kickstarting its global campaign, Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration, also called Disney100, which will debut brand-new features to Disneyland, according to the Disney Parks Blog. Cast members from Disneyland will be the first to experience the limited edition features of the resort with #DisneyCastLife opportunities, which will begin when the celebration commences.

Some new upcoming highlights that will be featured in the theme park include Platinum-infused decor throughout the park, such as Sleeping Beauty's Castle, which guests can see when arriving at the park. Alongside the newly decorated park, Disneyland will also be opening two nighttime shows, including "World of Color – One," which opens at Disney California Adventure Park and will feature the brand-new song "Start a Wave." Alongside "World of Color – One," Disney will also debut "Wondrous Journeys" at Disneyland, which will also come with a new original song titled "Wondrous Journeys."

For attendees looking for some thrills, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will finally debut early on January 27, 2023, ahead of the official opening of Mickey's Toontown, which opens in spring of next year. In spring of next year, Disneyland will bring back the "Magic Happens" parade, reminding audiences of the magic from the classic stories they grew up with. Among the new features and limited-time offerings from Disney100, fans can continue to speculate about the new features arriving at various Disney theme parks. More reveals for Disney100 will likely be announced in the near future as the company begins to gear up for the global launch of the celebration for next year.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway Coming to Toontown in Disneyland

The company was founded by Walt Disney himself in 1923 and has significantly expanded in the last 100 years with the groundbreaking debut of animated films, theme parks, and blockbuster franchises. Currently, it stands among the most successful film studios in recent years. The Disney100 celebration was first revealed at this year's D23 event with the debut of a new logo for the company that features the 100th anniversary alongside brighter colors than the traditional one used since 2006. The global campaign aims to celebrate the enduring legacy of the company's magical storytelling while also beginning a new future for the company.

Disney100 begins on January 27, 2023. Check out some official images of the upcoming celebration below and the official first look at Disney's newest cruise ship, the Disney Treasure.

Image via Disney