Artifacts from 'Mary Poppins,' 'Black Panther,' 'The Little Mermaid,' and more will be on display beginning in February.

Disney has unveiled 23 artifacts as it approaches the celebration of its 100th anniversary with one month to the world premiere of Disney100: The Exhibition. The 23 artifacts are from the Walt Disney Archives vault, and they will all be on display when the exhibition opens at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia on February 18.

Fans of Disney are invited to experience the wonder created by the Walt Disney Company over the past 100 years, through stories told on the big screens. Attendees will experience artifacts from Disney’s live-action movies as well as animated features. The Walt Disney artifacts exhibition will range from the stories created as far back as the 1960s to as recently as 2019, such as the Carousel Horse used by Julie Andrews in Mary Poppins in 1964, the Genie Maquette from Aladdin in 1992, the First Order Stormtrooper Armor from Star Wars: The Last Jedi released in 2017, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker released in 2019.

There will be something for everyone to experience as Marvel Comics fans will also be able to view the Captain America Shield used in Captain America: Civil War and the Black Panther Costume from Black Panther released in 2018. Even fans of musicals are not left out as the East High School Yearbook from High School Musical 3: Senior year will also be on display.

Image via Marvel Studios

According to D23, the Disney100: The Exhibition will contain ten galleries throughout a 15,000-square-foot exhibit space at The Franklin Institute. It was revealed that The Walt Disney Archives spent five years putting together a collection of more than 250 artworks, artifacts, props, and costumes for the exhibition. The exhibit consists of items from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, Walt Disney Imagineering Art Library, the Pixar Living Archives, and props on loan from Marvel Studios.

Disney will kick off the Disney100 celebration by debuting brand-new features at Disneyland. The new features in the theme park are said to include Platinum-infused decoration throughout the park and attendees will also get to experience the new Mickey & Minnie Runaway Railway on January 27.

Meanwhile, the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company comes a year plus after Disney+ celebrated a huge milestone. Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced in March 2021 that Disney+ had surpassed 100 million global paid subscribers in a short time. The company celebrated the milestone just 16 months after Disney+ was launched.

The Disney artifacts will be on display at The Franklin Institute on February 18 until August 27. Check out the full list of artifacts and images down below.

23 Images

