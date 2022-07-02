Personal confession time: I did not actually attend my own Grad Night, held at Disneyland. There are a list of reasons I could give to explain why not, but none of them really matter anymore, especially when I can attend the Grad Nite Reunion event at Disney California Adventure park as part of the Disneyland After Dark series of themed events, which I very much did. The After Dark events, some taking place in Disneyland and some taking place in DCA, have become very popular, celebrating everything from Star Wars to Disney villains to Pixar characters to Disney sweethearts, and I was excited to snag an invite for Collider to check out the inaugural graduation themed evening, running from 8pm until midnight.

Truly, the best part of the After Dark themed events held at the Disneyland Resort are the character experiences and special limited offerings. When it comes to the food, my own personal preference is to stick with the more snack-sized offerings instead of big meals, mainly so that I can try a variety of items. The items that quickly caught my eye were the Deep-Fried PB&J that was covered in cinnamon sugar and topped with strawberry jelly (which reminded me of a cinnamon donut with peanut butter and jelly filling, and was quite delicious), the Cherry Cone-Vertible Cozy Cone Motel soft-serve ice cream with warm cherries in a cinnamon bread cone, and the Raspberry Cheesecake Ration from the Terran Treats cart in Avengers Campus.

If you wanted something meatier, the wildest item of the event was the Cheeseburger Mac Burger, which consisted of double burger patties, cheese sauce and pickles, and could not have been escaped mess-free, no matter how hard you tried. If you weren’t quite that adventurous, the Mo-Town Meatloaf Sandwich, the Sriracha and Bacon Pizza, and The OG bacon-wrapped foot-long hot dog would also easily do the trick. To top off the food selections, there were alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, including a brownie and banana smoothie and a shake topped with crunchy cereal. And in case you haven’t been to the Disneyland Resort since your actual grad night, flavored churros are all the rage, and the event offered a sour churro with watermelon drizzle, a churro with cookie crumbs and cereal with condensed milk, and what sounded like the winner, the carrot cake churro with cake crumble and cream cheese frosting.

All around DCA, they kept the party going with DJs, dance parties, dance lessons, and retro karaoke. It was a bit strange to hear popular songs blasting throughout the park instead of the usual Disney tunes, but it definitely kept the mood and atmosphere upbeat. There was even a fun pep rally featuring the Fab Five (Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto and Donald Duck), Mickey’s Glee Club, Goofy’s Dance Team and the All-American College Band.

When it came to the special photo opps for the event (the Disney Photo Pass is included with the event ticket), you could meet Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, Chip ‘N’ Dale, and Goofy, each in their cap and gown. Tow Mater even had on his graduation cap, while Sulley hung out on Pixar Pier, the Aristocats and Professor Ludwig Von Drake were in Paradise Gardens Park, and several of the Avengers had assembled over at Avengers Campus.

The events have varying degrees of popularity with some selling out more quickly than others, depending on the fan base, but they typically always feel less populated than a typical day at the parks, which means shorter wait times for the rides. I was able to easily walk onto all the rides I wanted to experience, usually waiting no more than a few minutes. If there was an increased wait time, at any point, it was easy to just move on to something else and return a bit later, once the crowd had thinned out a bit again. The entire night had a real laid back atmosphere to it and it was fun to see some of the attendees dressed in their own caps and gowns, or to honor the different eras that grad night has taken place.

If you’re interested in attending one of these events in the future, be sure to keep an eye out for any announcements of After Dark events, both at Disneyland and DCA. I also highly recommend the upcoming Oogie Boogie Bash for Halloween at DCA, which follows a similar format of taking place with a separate ticket and less capacity, with themed activities, entertainment, character experiences, and special food and drinks, with the addition of trick-or-treat candy stations.

