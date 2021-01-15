In the face of rising infection rates and the highest daily death toll since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Disneyland made the surprising decision to cancel its Annual Passholder program and issue refunds to eligible Passport holders. The decision was revealed in an official announcement from Ken Potrock, the president of Disneyland Resort:

“We want to thank our Annual Passholders for their understanding during this closure period. Due to the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and the limitations around the reopening of our California theme parks, we will be issuing appropriate refunds for eligible Disneyland Resort Annual Passports and sunsetting the current program. We are currently developing new membership offerings that will utilize consumer insights to deliver choice, flexibility and value for our biggest fans.”

This means, effective immediately, Disneyland Annual Passes are no more. Potrock indicates that a similar program will soon be implemented, although there are no further details about what that program might be at this point. (I wouldn’t be surprised if Disneyland implemented a flex schedule Annual Pass, limiting passholders to specific weekends of the year rather than giving them the ability to visit the park anytime they wish.) Considering the state is currently mostly on lockdown due to its status as an epicenter of the pandemic, it was perhaps a tad optimistic that Disneyland even sold 2021 Annual Passes in the first place. At any rate, it simply doesn’t make economic sense for the resort to honor annual passes when the cost can’t be mitigated by selling regular admission. For more Disneyland news, check out this first look at the new Spider-Man attraction coming to Disney California Adventure sometime soon, presumably after the park can actually open back up.

