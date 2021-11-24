Now that Hawkeye has been released on Disney+, the company is embracing its new characters and lore by bringing them to Disneyland! The stars of Hawkeye - Clint Barton and Kate Bishop - are now a part of Avenger's Campus in Disney's California Adventure. Fans can meet the new characters and see them in a new show on select days. Disney Parks announced via Instagram that Clint and Kate will need to protect the Avenger's Headquarters from "the notorious Tracksuit Mafia."

Avenger's Campus opened earlier this year to many Marvel fans' delight. The land boasts a new ride, multiple dining options, and several character meet and greets. Something unique to Avenger's Campus is that the offerings have been updating as new Marvel media comes out, such as Loki's costume changing based on the most recent episode of Loki, or the introduction of the Eternals. While the Tracksuit Mafia has just been introduced in the first two episodes, there is still a chance for more villains to be introduced in the remaining four episodes, and it is possible that the characters will update as new episodes come out.

Hawkeye released its first two episodes today on Disney+, with the rest to be released in the coming weeks. The show focuses on Clint Barton after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with his days as Ronin coming back to haunt him. However, when he meets superfan Kate Bishop, holiday chaos ensues. In the comics, the Tracksuit Mafia has often been in conflict with Hawkeye, and their introduction to the MCU has proven this to be the case. The murderous group is after Hawkeye and a certain twist at the end of episode 2 is certain to keep the audience on their toes.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are available now on Disney+. Check out Disney's announcement of Clint and Kate at Avenger's Campus below.

