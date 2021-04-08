Disneyland Resort has announced that Avengers Campus, the new Marvel-themed land inside of Disney California Adventure park, will be opening doors on June 4. With Disneyland reopening on April 30, visitors won’t have to wait too long after the park comes back to experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe in person.

The first main area of Avengers Campus is the Worldwide Engineering Brigade - known as WEB. Housed here is the area’s new ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, in which Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Per the Disney Parks blog the ride “invites you to put your web-slinging skills to the test and experience what it’s like to have powers alongside Spider-Man - a feat accomplished with innovative technology adapted specifically for this attraction.” Also included in the area is Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! - which opened in 2017 and lets riders help Rocket save the Guardians from the Collector’s Fortress.

As for food, Avengers Campus will have the Ant-Man and the Wasp-inspired Pym Test Kitchen, where “Pym Particles” science is used to create food items such as the large and micro meatballs with pasta and the “Pym-ini,” a giant, multi-portion sandwich. Also nearby is the Pym Tasting Lab, with cocktail experiments and oversized beers. Avengers Campus also, naturally, has a Shawarma Palace food cart and the Terran Treats food cart near Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT!

Visitors can also meet many of the heroes from the MCU at this part of the park, including characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, the Dora Milaje, Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, and Loki. In addition to these characters, Spider-Man will also be swinging around above Avengers Campus.

Guests can also go to Doctor Strange’s ancient sanctum, which will glow with colors and lights at night. Avengers Campus will also include a WEB Suppliers store, where people can purchase Spider-Bots from the WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure ride, and even backpacks specifically designed to carry the Spider-Bots. Finally, Avengers Campus naturally has The Campus Supply Pod, where guests can purchase all Avengers Campus gear.

Avengers Campus opens at Disneyland on June 4. Check out Disney's announcement tweet and video below.

