Anyone looking forward to getting coronavirus on Splash Mountain will have to wait a while longer. Disneyland is expected to remain closed at least through the end of the first fiscal quarter, which is December 31. The announcement was made during the company’s Q4 earnings call earlier today.

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise to anyone paying attention to the pandemic – the country recently hit a record of new cases and hospitalizations, with the numbers getting more dire over the past few days. Opening up a theme park to crowds of thousands is the exact worst idea in our current situation, and keeping it closed is the responsible thing to do. That said, Disney CEO Bob Chapek was not too shy to continue complaining about it.

"We are extremely disappointed that the state of California continues to keep Disneyland closed despite our proven track record," he said on the call, as if Disneyland is somehow immune to the virus. He's been sniping at California governor Gavin Newsome for a while now over the state's safety guidelines, which have kept the park closed since mid-March. The virus has killed over 18,000 people in California alone, with almost 1 million reported cases, so the governor's caution is hardly without merit. However, even giants like Disney are feeling the economic strain of the pandemic, with Disney's revenue dropping 61% in the fourth quarter. The company announced back in September that it would be cutting 28,000 employees across Disneyland and Walt Disney World, with more expected furloughs announced earlier this week. It's a crap situation, and it isn't likely to get much better anytime soon.