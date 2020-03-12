Disneyland Theme Park Will Close Due to (You Guessed it) Coronavirus Concerns

Disney has announced Disneyland will close its theme parks and resorts effective immediately through the end of March. This is the fourth time in the California park’s history it has shuttered, following in the wake of closings related to a national day of mourning after the JFK assassination in 1963, the Northridge earthquake in 1994, and the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

In a statement on the Disneyland closing shared by Variety, Disney reported no known cases of COVID-19 (the official name for the novel coronavirus at the heart of this ongoing global pandemic). Additionally, the company remarked,

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month. The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time. Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period.”

Up until late Thursday afternoon, it was unclear what Disney would do to address growing concerns over coronavirus potentially infiltrating public spaces. Also thanks to Variety, we know the House of Mouse shut down Disney theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong in January as China quickly became an epicenter for the coronavirus outbreak. On Wednesday, Los Angeles Governor Gavin Newsom called for gatherings of 250 or more people to be canceled or delayed to prevent spread of the virus.

