Disneyland Resort has just released its lineup for its Fall festivities, including Halloween and Plaza de la Familia celebrations. Fall Favorite Celebrations will return to the Disneyland Resort from September 2 through October 31. The Plaza de la Familia celebration will run through November 2.

Festivities during the Halloween celebration will include family-friendly experiences such as Haunted Mansion Holiday, Mickey Mouse pumpkin photos, fan-favorite Cars Land characters in costumes (or “car-stumes"), and much, much more. Tickets for the Oogie Boogie Bash, a Disney Halloween Party that takes place after park hours, will go on sale on June 30. Pre-sale opportunities for the event start on June 28, 2022 for Magic Key holders. Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club will be able to purchase tickets to their own exclusive one-night special event scheduled for Sept 10, 2022, during the D23 Expo.

The Plaza de la Familia celebration at Disney California Adventure Park will celebrate the bonds of family with décor and entertainment inspired by Disney and Pixar’s 2017 film Coco. The event will be inspired by the traditions of Día de los Muertos. The fall festivities will offer treats and fun for all ages to enjoy. The Halloween events will feature autumnal seasonal decor, including the iconic Mickey Mouse pumpkin, the Headless Horseman statue, Halloween-themed attractions like the Haunted Mansion Holiday as well as Guardians of the Galaxy: Monsters After Dark, photo opportunities with fan-favorite Disney Characters and villains, as well as special seasonal treats. Halloween will also be found in the Downtown Disney District with colorful pumpkin decorations and specialty offerings. From September 2 through the spooky night of October 31, guests can go to Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit in Downtown Disney, a family-friendly pumpkin hunt. There will also be Halloween-themed lobby displays in the Disneyland resort.

Image via Disneyland Resort

RELATED: The Best Summer Movies to Stream on Disney+

At Oogie Boogie Bash, children and adults can trick or treat through Disney in costumes (or without), encountering spooky characters along the way. The event is an after-hours celebration. The event will happen on 23 select nights throughout the Halloween season, starting on September 6 and running through October 31.Other events include the Frightfully Fun Parade in which The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow leads a parade on his black steed at the start of the parade. He will carry his flickeringjack-o’-lantern as he rides. Disney villains and characters will follow his lead.

Tickets for the Oogie Boogie Bash will go on sale on June 30. Pre-sale opportunities for the event start on June 28 for Magic Key holders. Tickets are only available online and on the mobile app while supplies last.