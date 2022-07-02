As Disneyland guests return to dive with Nemo and friends on the classic "Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage" ride later this summer, fans will be able to notice the addition of a new member to the attraction, Hank the beloved Septopus that made his first appearance in Finding Dory, according to Disney Parks Blog.

The addition of the new character comes with the re-opening of the theme park attraction, now with a new look, after the ride remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Disney Parks YouTube channel has also uploaded a video providing a closer look at the new features with interviews by the talented Imagineers at Disneyland. The video offers a better view of Hank, sitting on a rock waving at passing guests, radiating his bright orange color alongside highly-detailed features that bring the statue to life.

Following the same premise as the original ride, the attraction allows guests to enter a submarine where they can journey underwater and view the beauties of ocean life such as coral seabeds and sunken ships alongside the appearances of their favorite characters from the animated film.

Image via Disney/Pixar

Long before Nemo and his friends took over, the ride originally debuted simply as "Submarine Voyage" in 1959 at the Tomorrowland section of the park and was one of the most popular classic rides at Disneyland. The theme park attraction operated for nearly 40 years until its closure in 1998. Despite the closing of the popular ride, there were several attempts to bring back the attraction with a new theme. The most notable attempt was in 2001 with the release of Atlantis: The Lost Empire due to its use of underwater scenery. Sadly, due to the financial disappointment of the film, those plans were eventually scrapped.

However, with the release of the Pixar film Finding Nemo in 2003, which became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, surpassing The Lion King, the classic ride finally had a new theme that could bring it back to life. Re-themed as "Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage", the ride opened in 2007 and remained a staple to Disneyland until its closing due to the pandemic. Now with the ride opening back up this summer, fans can re-explore the ocean like never before.

Guests can visit Hank the octopus alongside other beloved characters from the Finding Nemo franchise at Disneyland when the ride re-opens on July 25. Check out the video below:

Take a look at Hank as part of the Submarine Voyage below: