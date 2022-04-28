It's the end of April, and that means we are halfway to the best holiday of the year: Halloween. While it is mainly a time for scary movies, it is a great time to go to your favorite theme parks for some spooky fun. If you are a Disney fan, then you are in luck, because the company just dropped some news about their upcoming plans for Halloween at Disneyland.

The first major announcement is that Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party is back. This after hours event at Disneyland lets you party with one of the scariest Disney characters, Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and some other fan favorite Disney icons dressed up for the haunting occasion on select nights in 2022. On that same costume front, Disney also showed off what Mickey and Minnie will be wearing at the park during Halloween. Both are rocking adorable homemade costumes, with Mickey being an adorable pumpkin, while Minnie is a purple cat.

Also, if you wish you could have some Halloween fun at Disneyland right now, there are various different treats to warm your cobweb filled heart. From now until May 4, California Churro is offering a spooky churro — rolled in cinnamon sugar, cut in half, drizzled with peanut butter and chocolate sauce, and topped with orange, yellow and brown peanut butter candy pieces. This is a mouth watering treat fit for a Disney Halloween king, and will be sure to have you bounce around the park like you're Jack Skellington discovering Christmas for the first time. On top of that, now through May 1, Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs is also celebrating with a very orange cheddar pickle dog.

Image via Disneyland Resort

RELATED: 'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' Trailer is Jam-Packed With '90s Disney Nostalgia

Finally, the last announcement was made by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress Xochitl Gomez. She revealed via video that her new character America Chavez is coming soon to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. Disney admitted that this was not necessarily a Halloween announcement, but it can be argued that superheroes are just as synonymous with the holiday as Freddy Krueger or Michael Myers. Also, Multiverse of Madness has been described as the MCU’s first horror movie with “jump scare moments” and haunting imagery. Because of that, Chavez’s inclusion in this announcement is actually quite fitting.

It is never too early to celebrate Halloween, and the countdown to this devilish holiday has officially begun. Disney will be making more Halloween park announcements soon, and you can read more about the existing plans on the Disney Pakrs website.

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Release Date Moves to Avoid ‘Avatar 2’

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (406 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe