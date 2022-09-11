D23 is currently in the middle of its third and final day. The major focus of the day so far has been the future of Disney Parks. One of the announcements made for Disneyland was that Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is coming to Toontown in early 2023.

During their presentation, Disney showed off four pieces of concept art of different parts of the Runaway Railway area. There’s a water park harbor area with a Toontown ship in the middle of it, a playground, a dance hall that has what appears to be two animatronic Mikeys dancing the night away in some groovy costumes on a disco floor, and what looks like an interactive museum full of Disney history. In the museum concept art, there are various different posters from Mickey’s past and there’s even the famous mouse’s sorcerer apprentice outfit from Fantasia on display. The big focus of this attraction is family. Disney described this Runaway Railway as Toontown stepping into “a new era of inclusive experiences for families of all ages”. In the images there are families from every walk of life taking in the relaxing fun, and it looks like there's something for every Disney fan to enjoy here.

The Disney brand has always been about magic and recapturing the childlike wonder of our youth. Disneyland is an extension of that idea and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is continuing that long-standing tradition. Toontown already holds a lot of nostalgia in the hearts of many Disney fans, but just looking at this concept art full of families and Mickey history will warm fans’ hearts all over again.

While Disney has been hard at work adding Marvel and Star Wars attractions to all their parks over the last decade, the company will always be the House of Mouse. Mickey has over 90 years of history and his legacy in the entertainment industry is nothing short of legendary. Disney has been no stranger to celebrating that history in various mediums, but it's just great to see that new fans and memories will be created with nostalgic attractions like this.

Disney is gearing up for a massive 100-year celebration in 2023. Mickey and Minnie’s Railway Runaway will be a part of those celebratory plans with the attraction making its way to Disneyland’s Toontown in 2023. To build your own excitement, you can view the remaining images for Mickey and Minnie’s new attraction down below.

