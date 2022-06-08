As Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) debuts on Disney+, the house of mouse is embracing the character and what she represents further by welcoming her to Disneyland! For a limited time, fans can meet and greet the new superhero at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure park.

While we are yet to know the full story of Kamala Khan, her presence at the Avengers campus will further embrace the show’s message of South Asian representation. For young kids especially, a character who looks like them will make a visit to the park adventure-worthy. As executive producer, Sana Amanat explained during a press conference, "I feel like this show is really about a reclamation of your identity. Watch this show and go back to your own households and your own community and relish in it. Celebrate your community and the fact that we can be proud in whatever skin color, background, and sexual identity that we might have, and embrace it."

Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel is MCU’s first Muslim superhero of Pakistani descent who lives in New Jersey. The character is a huge superhero fan and the show gives us a glimpse of her fangirling over various superheroes that we love. The show even features an AvengerCon, which, for now, fans can only hope to attend one day as Marvel Head Kevin Feige reveals:

We shot that right in the middle of COVID protocol, so there hadn’t been a convention for a very long time, and it was very cathartic for all of us to see that. We were shooting Spider-Man: No Way Home on the stage right next door, believe it or not, and doing the scene with the three Spideys. A lot of that crew kept sneaking over to see and attend AvengerCon. So, I think that might be fun to do sometime, yes.

The TV series currently stars Vellani, Aramis Knight,Saagar Shaikh, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Rish Shah, Yasmeen Fletcher, and more.

Kamala Khan will be joining other MCU heroes like Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, America Chavez, Captain Marvel, Gamora, Groot, Black Widow, Loki, Shang-Chi, Thor, Dr. Strange, Iron Man, and more at the Avengers Campus at Disneyland.

Ms. Marvel is currently streaming on Disney+. Here’s the synopsis for the show

Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?