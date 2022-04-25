Many of my favorite childhood memories are from the time I spent with family and friends at the Disneyland Resort. From the time I was a very small child, we made frequent trips to go on rides, partake in all the food offerings that you can only get at a theme park, take photos with the characters, and experience the entertainment. While some things have remained since opening day, much has changed since I started spending time at the popular theme park, with upgrades and alterations a constant, and new rides and experiences always being added. After the COVID closure, period of limited capacity, time to rehire previous and hire new employees, and any necessary refurbishment, the theme park is currently celebrating the return of four beloved nighttime spectaculars, with the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks at Disneyland and World of Color at Disney California Adventure Park, followed by Fantasmic! on May 28th.

A guest favorite since its debut in 1972, the Main Street Electrical Parade (MSEP) has a new grand finale float for its 50th anniversary that draws inspiration from the original design of the classic floats and Mary Blair’s iconic art style on “it’s a small world.” Stretching 118 feet, the finale includes 18 stories from such classic and contemporary favorites as Encanto, Coco, Raya and the Last Dragon, The Princess and the Frog and Mulan, among others, and if you want to see all the characters, you’re going to need to check out the parade more than once.

While at Disneyland a couple days prior to the official return for a surprise run of the parade and fireworks for the guests in attendance, Collider got the opportunity to chat with Jennifer Magill, Producer at Disney Live Entertainment, to get the scoop on how everything came together, and she had some helpful tips for what guests should keep an eye out for: “Make sure that when you see [MSEP], take note of what side of the street you’re on, so that when you come back and see it again, you can watch it from the other side. The finale float is different on both sides, so you wanna be able to catch all the different characters and stories that are featured on that float.”

Disney certainly has no shortage of films and characters to choose from when they’re looking to make a change like the new MSEP finale, and Magill said that it’s definitely a joyous discussion when they have to figure out what to bring forward:

"We listen to our guests. We know that they all have their fan favorites. Internally, we all have our favorites as well. It’s just basically talking it through and working through what makes sense and all fits together with the magic . . . It’s just a blending, almost like when you’re cooking and you’re using a little bit of this spice and a little bit of that spice, and you just find the right spices that compliment each other. I think we’ve really captured that with this Main Street Electrical Parade.”

The MSEP is the first parade that I remember ever seeing, and I immediately fell in love with it. I always make it a point to experience the parade when it returns, and I can’t help but become emotional every time I hear the first notes of the electronic musical score that’s based on “Baroque Hoedown” by Jean-Jacques Perrey and Gershon Kingsley, as well as when the float with Pete riding his magical dragon friend Elliot (from the 1977 film Pete’s Dragon) arrives, blowing smoke from his nostrils. Now with twenty-two floats (it debuted with just twelve) illuminated by approximately 500,000 sparkling lights, I was pleasantly surprised to see the care taken to ensure that the new finale, which replaces the previous America-themed float, blends seamlessly and really feels like it belongs.

“I think of the Main Street Electrical Parade as the gold standard,” said Magill, who made her way to Disney from grad school, where she was a theater student, and loved working at the company so much that she never left. “We’ve done many amazing parades over the years, and I’m sure we’ll do many, many more, but there’s just something about the Main Street Electrical Parade that we keep coming back to. It’s classic, but also has the ability to reach those young and old.”

As something of a double feature with the MSEP, guests can also experience the Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular, with pyrotechnics, immersive projections, and two original songs – the theme “Live the Magic” and the closing track “Kiss Goodnight,” written by Disney Legend Richard B. Sherman. Until late spring, the fireworks will dazzle the sky from Fridays through Sundays, with the Mickey’s Mix Magic projections-only show from Mondays through Thursdays, and then expand to nightly in the summer.

If you make your way over to DCA, you can check out the return of World of Color, a show inspired by Walt Disney himself that brings animation to life with fountains that create a screen of water. The multi-sensory experience makes use of water, color and light to celebrate Disney and Pixar stories with familiar Disney melodies.

In discussing her main project for Disney Live Entertainment, Magill shared that everything has been spruced up a bit:

“With this return, what guests may notice is that for our lights, while it’s the same lighting programming, we’ve upgraded our fixtures. The lights are brighter and more spectacular than they were before, just because technology improves. And our projections are gonna be sharper and cleaner and more beautiful than you remember them being.”

And to keep all of that going, it’s not surprising that it’s a 24/7 operation to run and maintain the show. “We have technicians working around the clock,” Magill continued. “It’s almost an endless state of bringing it back. Part of the magic is to not be able to see all the blood, sweet and tears that goes into it. There are over 1,200 fountains, and we’ve got three tables of fountains, which is larger than a football field. We have folks that work on the fountains, the projectors, the lasers, the lighting, the fog and the fire. To keep all of that in good working order, it’s a labor of love for a lot of technicians.”

While it’s not back quite yet, Fantasmic! will celebrate its 30th anniversary on the waters of the Rivers of America starting on May 28th. Taking the title of Disney’s longest-running nighttime show, the extravaganza that includes animated film images, choreography, a musical score, and a 45-foot-tall fire-breathing Maleficent dragon sees Mickey Mouse himself face off with a variety of villains as he fights to save the day.

As is typical with any theme park happenings, there are special merchandise and food offerings, from MSEP Wishables, a spirit jersey, popcorn bucket and sipper, and Loungefly items to churros, desserts and packages that include reserved seating. Guests should keep in mind that the crowds at the Disneyland Resort are growing and as long as COVID is still a part of our lives, there is still a risk and you might want to keep a mask in your pocket, if you’re someone who prefers to have an added layer of safety. It is not required to wear a mask at the parks, but if you do get uncomfortable in larger crowds or tighter spaces as the capacity expands, it’s a good idea to be prepared and know that is a possibility, especially on weekends.

Disneyland Honors Black Heritage and Culture Through Music, Food, Art and New Experiences with “Celebrate Soulfully”

