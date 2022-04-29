New updates will soon be coming to the happiest place on Earth. Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock recently shared what changes will be coming Disneyland, including transforming the resort's Paradise Pier Hotel to add art inspired by Pixar films. One of the most notable additions is the giant version of Luxo Jr standing on a ball. The character was first introduced in the 1986 short Luxo Jr. He also appears at the beginning of almost every Pixar movie, jumping on the "i" in the company's logo.

The concept art also shows a chandelier of Pixar characters. On the left, Miguel and Dante from the 2017 film Coco can be seen. Below them are Mike, Sully, and Boo from the Monsters, Inc. franchise. In the middle of the display, characters from 2020's Soul can be seen. Below them are WALL-E and EVE from 2008's WALL-E. At the left are Marlin, Dory, and Nemo from 2003's Finding Nemo. Below them are Elastigirl, Jack-Jack, and Frozone from The Incredibles films. The hotel will also soon have a new walkway to give visitors a more convenient entrance to the Disney California Adventure park. Guests who stay at a hotel at the Disneyland Resort will also have early entry access to the parks.

There will also be new additions to the dining experiences at the Downtown Disney District. The restaurant Din Tai Fung will give visitors the option to have Chinese cuisine. A Mexican menu created by Chef Carlos Gaytan will be coming to Paseo and Centrico, and will take the spot that is currently being used by Catal & Uva Bar. Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen is also being updated by Disney to add more of a California energy to the menu. However, Disney still plans for the restaurant to still have its New Orleans influence. For a limited time this year, Earl of Sandwich will also have a walk-up location available.

Image via Disneyland Resort

RELATED: Disneyland Brings Back Its Nighttime Spectaculars With New Floats and Celebratory Merchandise

The updates to Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel and Downtown Disney District are just a couple of the many updates that the resort goes through. One of the most notable updates to Disneyland was the opening of Avengers Campus in 2021. The campus brings visitors into the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Another big update for the park was Galaxy's Edge in 2019, which bring visitors into the world of Star Wars.

Patton Oswalt and Alex Winter Join Netflix Martial Arts Film ‘Absolute Dominion’

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Adam Luchies (172 Articles Published) Adam Luchies is a TV and Movies News Writer for Collider. He graduated from Grand Valley State University with a Bachelors Degree in Multimedia Journalism in 2020. Adam is huge fan of both DC and Marvel, as well as animation including Looney Tunes, Animaniacs, Hanna-Barbera, Disney, The Simpsons, Futurama, and Nickelodeon. He also aspires to a career in voice acting and voice-over. More From Adam Luchies

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe