You can get on the hottest rides in Disneyland Paris faster than other guests, you're just going to have to pay for it. With a new plan called "Disney Premier Access," the park will now allow guests a pay-per-ride option instead of the free FastPass that has let you make reservations for rides and come back to them later on. To reserve a spot, guests can pay anywhere from €8 (around $9.50) and €15 (around $18) for the "FastPass lane."

There isn't any word yet whether or not this strategy will come to the U.S. parks yet, but it is an interesting way of getting people to pay for not wanting to wait in those Disney lines, especially since some of the lines can take hours to get through. And yes, Disney Premier Access also shares its name with the feature on Disney+ that allows you to watch select movies on the streaming service by forking over an additional dollar amount.

Right now, the Disney Premier Access is available for Big Thunder Mountain, Peter Pan’s Flight, Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy, Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast, Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, Star Tours, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Autopia. The service currently only has "limited availability," and according to the website, "purchasing a Disney Premier Access gives you fast access to the attraction you choose, but does not guarantee immediate access."

Disney Parks do already have options where you can spend more money to get on rides faster. Disneyland has the MaxPass program and Disney World has FastPass+ — however, these have both been temporarily halted due to the pandemic. Additionally, Shanghai Disneyland seems to also have quietly replaced their FastPass with this new pay-per-ride system. For now, Shanghai and Paris appear to be the only locations implementing Disney Premier Access, but stay tuned to Collider for any further updates.

