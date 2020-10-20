What the Disneyland Reopening Guidelines Really Mean

No ride has had as many twists and turns as the saga to reopen the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. In early March the resort, along Disney Parks around the world, closed its gates. But unlike those other parks, which gradually reopened beginning in late summer, Disneyland has remained closed, to the consternation of many within the company. Disney chairman Bob Iger recent left a California coronavirus economic task force amid frustrations with governor Gavin Newsom’s policies and current CEO Bob Chapek recently said that reopening guidelines for the parks were “arbitrary” and not based on “actual fact.” Disney pushed back on the reopening guidelines, which they saw as too restrictive (supposedly an original draft prohibited visitors from traveling to Disneyland from more than 150 miles away). The guidelines were then delayed … until now.

But what do the guidelines mean, exactly, and when can plan to visit Disneyland?

To answer the second part of the question first: don’t expect to visit Disneyland this year. Recently I had heard that they had quietly put up a minimum amount of Halloween decorations up around the park, hopeful that they would open before Halloween. (This is a huge revenue generator for the park even without the hard-ticket Halloween parties that are held at either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure, with a ton of hugely popular premium merchandise options.) Disney supposedly took down the Halloween decorations, sure that the park wouldn’t be open in time, and put up some of the Christmas decorations. But those decorations will undoubtedly be coming down too, especially since Disney management has claimed that they would need at least six-weeks lead time in order to train existing staff members on new health and safety protocols as well as call furloughed employees back to work. As many have noted, the fragile Anaheim economy is already teetering.

The reason that it’s going to be a while is that Disneyland can be permitted to open under the “yellow” designation, which means that the park would operate at 25% capacity, require reservations to be established ahead of time (the days of park hopping are no more; the reservation system was recently announced to remain at Walt Disney World through 2022) and require additional protocols like temperature checks. The color-coded designation system is directly tied to the County Risk Level. Orange County, where Disneyland is located, is still at a red risk level, where “all operations must remain closed.” With the threat of a third wave and the oncoming flu season, which many have predicted could lead to an unprecedented and deadly “twin-demic,” it’s safe to say that Disneyland will remain closed through the end of the year and into 2021.

It also remains to be seen whether Disneyland can turn a profit only operating at 25% and with the stricter guidelines that prohibit guests from, say, eating a churro or corn dog as they stroll down Main Street.

Newsom reportedly sent teams to Walt Disney World to see how the resort was doing, in terms of implementing health and safety regulations and overall guest satisfaction, which informed the decisions released today. By all accounts, Walt Disney World is struggling. There are a number of hotels that are simply not opening for the rest of the year, including the Polynesian Village Resort, one of Walt Disney World’s signature (and, tellingly, most expensive) properties and a majority of the guests who have visited in the first few months have been Florida locals, which makes it harder to sell the aforementioned hotel rooms and merchandise. A number of live shows have been cut from around property, with things like the NBA Experience, an interactive, hard-ticket experience at the Disney Springs retail and dining corridor, have shuttered completely. (Ditto the Uber-like Minnie Van service.) This has had widespread ramifications on the overall health of the resort, as well, with several high-profile attractions meant to come online before the 50th anniversary extravaganza was meant to begin next year, either being quietly canceled or dramatically scaled back or slowed down. For the 50th there might be some new merchandise and not much else.

UPDATE: Disney has responded to the new guidelines, via a statement from Ken Potrock, President of the Disneyland Resort. And they are not happy. “We have proven that we can responsibly reopen,” the statement begins. It notes that the new guidelines will “keep us shuttered for the foreseeable future, forcing thousands more people out of work, leading to the inevitable closure of small family-owned businesses and irreparably devastating the Anaheim/Southern California community.” Whoa. Except the relationship between Disneyland and state and local governments, who have years of friction had finally cooled, to flare up once again. This is far from over and we’ll keep you posted accordingly.