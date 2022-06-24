Celebrating all things festive and bright is never too early, as Disneyland Resort announced Halfway to the Holidays, with a few seasonal favorites returning to California this year. While there are no further details yet, guests can look forward to the holiday season for the return of Believe… In Holiday Magic fireworks at Disneyland Park and World of Color – Season of Light at Disney California Adventure Park.

Continuing the nighttime spectaculars at Disneyland Resort, guests can also expect a new take on the 7-foot-tall gingerbread house in the lobby of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which could take months to build for a 25-member team. The Believe… In Holiday Magic firework show is a magnificent evening display in numerous places of the Disneyland Park, including Main Street, U.S.A., near the Rivers of America, and in front of it's a small world. On the other hand, World of Color – Season of Light merges traditional Christmas music with iconic moments from beloved Disney and Pixar films, including fountains and captivating displays. The show also features a medley of holiday tunes and ends with a magical snowfall around the park.

Apart from beloved Disney characters donning their holiday fineries, you may also enjoy seasonal entertainment and décor throughout the parks, the Downtown Disney District, and the Disneyland Resort Hotels. Furthermore, you can purchase decorations, housewares, linens, accessories, and other holiday-themed products at Plaza Point Holiday Shoppe: a year-round holiday store on Main Street, U.S.A.

Disney Parks are known worldwide for going all out during the holiday season. From park-wide decor to special shows and merchandise, the "most wonderful time of year" is a must for many Disney and theme park fans. The holiday overlays typically begin in late summer with Halloween before shifting into the Christmas and holiday season. One exciting feature that is also expected to return this year is the Haunted Mansion Holiday, which is an overlay of the existing Haunted Mansion attraction. From September to January, the ride receives a Nightmare Before Christmas re-theming, complete with a new story and appearances from Jack Skellington the Pumpkin King, Sally and more. This year, the rethemed attraction is expected to open on September 2.

Stay tuned to the Disney Parks Blog and Disneyland Resort's official TikTok page for additional information as the holiday season approaches!