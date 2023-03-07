The year 2023 is a big one for Disney, as it marks one hundred years since the company was founded in 1923. While the theme parks didn’t open until many years later, with the debut of Disneyland in 1955, it’s fitting that they’re also getting in on the platinum celebration because much like the Walt Disney Company, that’s expanded over the years to include Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar, added to the ever-growing library of live-action and animation, the Disneyland Resort has incorporated and embraced the expanding Disney family into new lands, rides, spectaculars, and character meet-and-greets.

When I started going to Disneyland as a kid, it was exciting just to be on the property, go on some rides, get a churro, and check out a parade. I never thought about the possibility of it expanding to include an additional theme park (Disney California Adventure), adding brand-new lands (like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Avengers Campus, and Cars Land) with technologically advanced rides, developing innovative new parades, and having a variety of nighttime spectaculars to choose from, all of which serve as reminders of how the theme park and the Walt Disney Company have grown and evolved, over the years. And while the Disney Parks around the world will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company in their own ways, the Disneyland Resort really is at the heart of it all.

As part of the Disney100 Celebration, which I was able to check out the offerings for, Disneyland Park is decked out with dazzling décor all along Main Street, U.S.A., leading up to Sleeping Beauty Castle, which has an extra dose of Disney magic, including new water fountains on either side of the surrounding moat. And in addition to a new platinum statue of Mickey Mouse in Town Square and Minnie Mouse in front of Plaza Inn, a little bit of pixie dust has even found its way into Disney California Adventure and the Downtown Disney District, as well as the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort, because if you make it to one hundred, you really should go all out.

Image via Disneyland Resort

The Perfect Ride to Celebrate the Mouse that Started It All

“It was all started by a mouse ...” reads the banner hanging inside the queue of Disneyland’s newest attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which is a delightful celebration of the cartoon world of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. When a character is as identified as Mickey Mouse is with Disneyland, you might wonder how and why it took so long for the theme park to have an ode to the much-beloved character. But then, you take a spin through the whimsical world of Disney Television Animation’s Emmy Award-winning cartoon shorts and you realize that the technological advancements that allow the attraction to combine physical sets, audio-animatronics figures, animated media, and projection-mapping techniques, all synced with trackless vehicles that each provide a slightly different experience, make it well worth the wait.

While the five-minute adventure is nearly identical (apart from one extra room that allows for some additional time with Goofy before leading to the final scene) to the version of the attraction that opened in March 2020 at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, the queue takes a different approach than their replica of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Housed within the El CapiTOON Theater in Mickey’s Toontown, the attraction really transports guests into the story that it’s telling.

“We’re here for the movie prem-ear of ‘Perfect Picnic,’” Sarah Kibler, an interior designer at Walt Disney Imagineering told Collider about the ride’s story. “We’re walking on the red carpet and through this exhibition of ‘Mickey Through the Ears.’ As guests walk through this queue, before they see the prem-ear, they get to see these beautiful exhibits that have been set up by the Toontown Hysterical Society, which really helps you feel in-the-moment and excited to go see that prem-ear with Mickey and Minnie together.”

The details of the queue are perfection and the Easter eggs are plentiful, with so much care and thought put into this showcase for the 95-year-old mouse, so take your time and don’t rush through them. “The newest versions of the Mickey shorts are fun, they’re colorful, and they’re for the whole family, so it felt like the perfect time to use that as a launching point to offer their first ride-through attraction,” Jonathan Friday, Senior Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering, explained when we asked about finally featuring the classic characters in a ride experience. “We’d talked about it a lot, and we felt that we had the technology and the techniques to tell a story that was worthy of these classic characters. It’s pretty exciting to have that in the Disney100 Celebration because it’s a historic moment for Mickey and Minnie, for the Resort, and for the entire company.”

As part of a preview prior to the official opening, I took several spins on the ride and had an absolute blast, from start to finish. I am a self-admitted ride scaredy cat who’s been known to have bouts of motion sickness on certain attractions, and while the train cars do jerk you around a little bit, I had nothing but fun on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In addition to Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, the attraction features other iconic Disney characters, including Pluto, Goofy, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck (who stars in my absolute favorite scene in the ride), has a little bird named Chuuby (pronounced “choo-bee”) that was created exclusively just for this experience, and a catchy tune that will definitely have you signing along.

Image via Disneyland Resort

“World of Color – ONE” Is a Nighttime Spectacular That Inspires

Of course, the Disneyland Resort would want to present a new World of Color show for the Disney100 Celebration, and World of Color – ONE uses fountains, lighting, lasers, fog and flame effects to accompany the story of how a single action creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. “This started with one idea that blossomed into the whole show,” Jennifer Magill, a producer at Disney Live Entertainment who’s worked on every production of World of Color that the Disneyland Resort has done, told Collider. “I really love the theme of our show with, ‘It just takes one.’ It’s one action, one gesture, one kindness, and it really can make a difference in the world around us.”

When creating a nighttime spectacular that celebrates a century’s worth of storytelling legacy, narrowing down which characters and songs/music to include seems impossible. “It actually takes a lot of collaboration and discussion with the team,” explained Magill. “Everyone comes together and collaborates on it, but we’re all passionate about our own specific stories and characters that we want to have represented. There’s a lot of dialogue and a lot of whittling down what tells the story best and what carries the throughline of the show the best.”

There are so many standout moments in this show, which is the first to feature characters, music and stories from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers and Star Wars, all in the same production. “There’s a huge canon of work within the Disney vault,” said Magill, “so I love that we’re able to represent so broadly and to have things that different people will respond to. For some people, Star Wars will be their favorite. For some people, Mulan will be their favorite. For some people, Soul will be their favorite. I love that we have that diversity in our offerings, and that there’s something that everyone can find, that touches their hearts . . . If there were enough hours in the day, we could do an epic 24-hour World of Color, but we’d all be exhausted, at the end.”

Image via Disneyland Resort

“Wondrous Journeys” Pays Tribute to 100 Years of Walt Disney Animation Studios

Growing up, I remember being in awe of the fireworks show at Disneyland. It was so exciting to spend a day at the theme park and cap it off by watching the fireworks, which seemed bigger and more extravagant than anything I’d ever seen, go off over Sleeping Beauty Castle before heading home. Since then, the presentation of fireworks has been reimagined to include lighting effects and state-of-the-art projections to create an artistic journey of storytelling and music.

Wondrous Journeys is truly a display of how the big dreams of one individual really can come true. With nods to all the Walt Disney Animation Studios films to date, there really is something for every Disney fan. For me, what melted my magic of Disney loving heart and got me a little misty-eyed was Baymax from Big Hero 6 making an appearance by flying around the castle, courtesy of his rocket boosters.

Be aware that the show will run nightly while the fireworks will only be used to enhance select evenings, but the projections are customized for the viewing areas at Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, Rivers of America, and the façade of “it’s a small world,” creating a unique experience for each location.

Image via Disneyland Resort

And That’s Not All!

One of my favorite aspects of any Disney anniversary, milestone and/or celebration is that it usually means new looks for the classic characters, and you can catch Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Chip n’ Dale in their fancy new platinum looks. Even the normally wardrobe-free Pluto has a special spiffy collar to commemorate the occasion. Any good Disney celebration also includes specialty food and beverage items, a limited time sipper and popcorn bucket, and a wide variety of merchandise and collectibles released throughout the year. My personal favorite items are from the Disney Eras collection, featuring the original Walt Disney Studios logo. There’s also a special Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder exhibit on display that’s worth checking out.

And while not entirely new, the “Magic Happens” parade, which ran briefly before the Disneyland Resort shut down due to COVID, has finally made its return, fitting in beautifully with the Disney100 vibe. Led by Mickey Mouse and his pals, the parade’s floats and costumes, celebrating moments of magic from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films are a great addition to the festivities.

Up next for the Disneyland Resort is the grand reopening of Mickey’s Toontown, with some reimagined magic and new experiences, on March 19th. Joining the El CapiTOON Theater and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the land that needed some love, attention and TLC will include interactive play areas CenTOONial Park, Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard and Donald’s Duck Pond, Mickey’s House and Minnie’s House, food locations Café Daisy and Good Boy! Grocers (where you’ll be able to pick up the Perfect Picnic Basket novelty item), and Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin and the reimagined Chip n’ Dale’s GADGETCoaster.

With so many possibilities for the Disney100 Celebration, it’s best to do a little pre-planning before any trip to the Disneyland Resort. Since you probably won’t get to do absolutely everything in one visit, making a priority list that you’d like to focus on and devising a basic game plan can help make things a bit less overwhelming. And remember to just have fun!

Gallery images by Christina Radish.

