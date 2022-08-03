As summer reaches its end, the holiday season draws closer. This year, celebrate all things festive at Disneyland Resort in California as they bring back their holiday festivities. The near two-month celebration kicks off on November 11, 2022 and runs through the New Year to January 8, 2023. Visitors will be able to take part in special Disney experiences including fireworks, parades, specialty food, and other entertainment.

At the Disneyland California Adventure park, visitors will be greeted with a bounty of seasonal decorations throughout the park. There will be a 50-foot-tall Christmas tree featured on Buena Vista Street, along with automotive embellishment in Cars Land. The cheer continues as seasonal attractions "Luigi's Joy to the Whirl" and "Master's Jingle Jamboree" make an appearance for the holiday. California Adventure park will also bring back the nighttime spectacular "World of Color -- Season of Light." Visitors will experience a blend of classic holiday music with featured moments from various animated Disney films.

The Disney Festival of Holidays will offer guests a diverse experience, featuring culinary staples and live entertainment. Guests will have the chance to learn a little more about Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings Day along with Christmas/Navidad celebrations. Sip and Savor Passes will be available for guests to sample eight food or beverage options from participating vendors. The festival takes place through the evenings with concerts at the Palisades Stage in Paradise Gardens Park. While there, guests can check out a procession of Disney and Pixar characters during "Mickey's Happy Holidays." “Disney ¡Viva Navidad!” also returns to Paradise Gardens, along with Disney characters roaming the park in themed outfits, and Santa at Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.

At Disneyland Park, two fan-favorite attractions return with their seasonal transformations. The first is "It's a Small World," which will feature the dolls and toys celebrating the holidays respective to their different cultures. Jack Skellington and company bring Halloween and Christmas together, turning the "Haunted Mansion" into "Haunted Mansion Holiday."

Additional entertainment returns to the park as Frozen's Anna, Elsa, and Olaf celebrate "A Christmas Fantasy" with Mickey, Minnie, Santa, and others. The event is a daily parade featuring toy soldiers, gingerbread cookies, and more, with other Disney characters donning their most festive attire. During the evening, visitors can check out the fireworks display with "Believe... in Holiday Magic." The show will bring colorful projections and snowfall to Main Street U.S.A. Other characters like Goofy, Pluto, and Chip n' Dale will be part of nightly dance parties for the whole family at the Tomorrowland Terrace.

Like California Adventure, Disneyland Park in general will be a visual feast for guests. The 60-foot-tall Christmas tree will greet visitors as they enter the park. The Plaza Point Holiday Shop will be especially festive, while Sleeping Beauty's Winter Castle shows off its own display of twinkling lights. Guests looking to add even more to the experience will be able to participate in the guided Holiday Time at Disneyland Park tour. This also includes reserved viewing for "A Christmas Fantasy."

Lastly, all three Disneyland Resort hotels ensure the fun keeps going beyond the parks. Each hotel will feature themed Christmas trees, special performances from carolers, and visits from Santa. The resort's culinary team continues its annual tradition of creating a gingerbread house display at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

For ticketing and additional information, visit the Disneyland website. Check out a sneak peek at the photos and a video of what you may expect during the festivities below: