The Big Picture Pixar Fest at Disneyland Resort showcases the full spectrum of beloved Pixar characters and stories in a vibrant and magical experience.

From themed lands, rides, character meet-and-greets, and nighttime entertainment to specially designed merchandise and themed food, Pixar is well represented.

With the success of Pixar Fest, Disneyland should consider making it an annual event to continue evolving and celebrating all things Pixar.

With summer theme park season in full swing and Inside Out 2 burning up the box office, you can continue to celebrate Pixar at the Disneyland Resort. Since Pixar Animation Studios started releasing films with Toy Story in 1995, they’ve amassed a collection of beloved characters that include toys, animals, cars, superheroes, monsters, elements, emotions, and so much more. At the same time, their presence at the theme park has grown into themed lands, rides, character experiences, themed food, nighttime entertainment and a new parade. And while it’s not a shiny brand-new land, there is enough Pixar representation around the Disneyland Resort now that you can dedicate time just to all your favorite Pixar worlds and characters and have a really great day.

The presence of Pixar has been growing at the Disneyland Resort for some time now. There was A Bug’s Land before Cars Land existed, Toy Story Mania has always been a popular ride, and the Pixar Pals Parade was very well done, but it felt like things you really had to seek out. Now, with Pixar Fest running through August 4th, it’s turned a spotlight onto all things Pixar and drawn attention to how much representation those films and characters truly have, and luckily, there have been quite a few additions to the Pixar character family over the last few years.

While Pixar Fest Is a Limited-Time Event, Hopefully Pixar's Presence at the Disneyland Resort Will Continue To Grow

Initially, I went to Pixar Fest in late April to cover the media event and check out a sampling of the offerings. While there, I truly had a great time, but I also knew I needed to come back for more. Over the last few weeks, I’ve tried variations of available offerings, as things continued to be added, and always had a blast. The concept of a fest with a dedicated theme is nothing new, but the current incarnation of Pixar Fest truly feels next level. I can only hope that the Disneyland Resort will continue to up the ante, or at least keep in mind what worked best Pixar Fest, both when the time comes again next year and for possible future experiences. Until then, I want to break down each component to Pixar Fest 2024, why it worked so well, and how it all played a role in what is the best fest experience yet at the Disneyland Resort.

Even though it seems like the future of Pixar movies is in flux as they figure out what comes next, there are already so many great characters for people to love. While A Bug’s Life had a presence in Disney California Adventure, it seems like the most pivotal turning point came with the re-theming of Pixar Pier. The addition of Cars Land created a brand-new space that felt like a world of its own, allowing for interactions with favorite Cars characters, three rides including an exciting dark ride that races through Monument Valley, and themed food locations and merch shops. With Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters and Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland, and then Monsters, Inc.: Mike & Sulley to the Rescue, Toy Story Midway Mania, the Incredicoaster and, most recently, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind at DCA, there are now enough rides to keep you busy across both theme parks, which is such an important component of the Pixar experience.

The Excellent "World of Color – ONE" Nighttime Spectacular Is Even Better With Its 'Inside Out 2' Tribute

Image via Disneyland Resort

Since its release in theaters, Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has quickly claimed the title of Biggest Hit of 2024, the highest grossing film in Pixar history, and the fourth highest-grossing animated film of all-time, earning over $1 billion globally. At the same time, the Disneyland Resort smartly incorporated a bigger presence for Inside Out, which is the perfect example of how Pixar Fest can continue to grow and evolve. The two best additions include the “Emotional Rollercoaster” limited-time water short presented ahead of “World of Color – ONE” and the character experience with Anger. The “World of Color – ONE” show is a beautifully done celebration of the storytelling legacy that weaves itself throughout Disney live-action and animated films, Pixar stories, and the worlds of Star Wars and Marvel. With everything going on in the world today, we can all relate to someone just trying to understand and process their emotions, whether it’s emotions you’ve always had or some brand-new ones you’ve never experienced before and finding a way for them to co-exist. There’s something so universal about the concept of memory spheres and the emotions they represent that the pre-show became the perfect way to kick off that particular nighttime entertainment.

The Disneyland Resort excels at top-notch parades and “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration” is a great addition, as the parade with the most Pixar characters represented in a Disney Park. It’s vibrant and fun and a true celebration of Pixar characters and stories. There are always dancers, colorful costumes, and catchy music to accompany any parade, and this one almost 70 performers and an all-new musical score, but the eight floats are jam-packed with characters, including the iconic Pixar lamp and memorable first-time appearances for characters from Turning Red and Luca. Mei in her giant red panda form is absolutely delightful, and Luca and Alberto appear in their part-human, part-sea creature forms as they move through the water. And what better way to bring it all to an end than with characters from a trio of fan favorites The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., and Toy Story.

Having originally debuted in 2018, “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” took what was already a visually stunning spectacular and enhanced it with new scenes and an addition 17 Pixar pals from Inside Out 2, Onward, Soul, Luca, Turning Red, and Elemental. It feels strange to say that fireworks (weather permitting!) can be an emotional journey, but when you’re celebrating friendship and adventure, you feature Buzz Lightyear flying 100 feet in the air above Sleeping Beauty Castle, record a musical score incorporating songs and instrumental themes from Pixar films, include the townspeople from the Land of the Dead in Coco appear on the rooftops of Main Street, U.S.A., and throw in Carl and Ellie’s house from Up flying over the castle, it’s impossible not to be reminded of what makes the Pixar collection so great.

Disneyland Resort Guests Can Meet Pixar Characters From 'Toy Story' to 'Inside Out 2'