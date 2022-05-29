Scott Trowbridge, Portfolio Creative Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, along with other Imagineers and Lucasfilm, made some exciting announcements during the “From a Galaxy Far, Far Away to a Disney Park Near You” panel at this year's Star Wars Celebration. Star Wars fans can expect to see new characters walking around Disneyland this year, as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand join Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge this weekend. Din Djarin and Grogu are also expected to arrive at the park at a later time.

Described as an American space western, The Book of Boba Fett series follows the titled character as he escapes the Sarlacc pit from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Fett, having reached a crossroads in his life, joins a tribe of Tusken raiders where he learns new skills and gains a new outlook on life. After he returns to the Tattooine city of Mos Espa, he takes over Jabba the Hutt’s former territories and tries to make a name for himself among the gangs in the surrounding areas.

Speaking of space westerns, The Mandalorian is very much a favorite among Star Wars fans. It follows the Mandalorian, Din, as he carries out client-based missions that often end in shooting and looting. Everything changes for Din, however, when a standard job goes awry, and he finds himself with some unexpected cargo and must go on the run to protect his adorable new son. Season 3 of the series is expected to air next year.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is one of the biggest attractions in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Though Galaxy’s Edge is one of the newest areas in the parks, it is anything but lackluster in what it has to offer guests. Fans can enjoy all sorts of activities including the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, where guests can fly the Millennium Falcon during an interactive mission, or join the Resistance and fight against the First Order among other things.

Another highlight of Galaxy’s Edge is the merchandise. Fans can build their own custom lightsabers at Savi’s Workshop or visit the Droid Depot to create their own droid, with a variety of custom options for design and activation so fans get full creative control of the finished product. Other shops to visit include Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities where the overall goal is to find artifacts, and First Order Cargo, where fans can purchase recruitment gear after joining the First Order.

With all the wonderful features and activities based within the Star Wars universe, as well as upcoming character additions, this will definitely be on the to-do list for any Star Wars fan. Hop in your X-wing and take an adventure to a galaxy far, far away and visit Galaxy’s Edge!

