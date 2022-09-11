Just when you think your love Din Djarin can't get any worse, Disney goes ahead and adds him to Galaxy's Edge. The Mandalorian is one of the biggest entries into the Star Wars franchise on Disney+ so it wasn't a surprise when it was announced back at Star Wars Celebration that we'd get to see the Mandalorian himself (and obviously with Grogu at his side) come to Galaxy's Edge. It was then announced at D23 that we'll see the duo in parks sometime this November!

Now I wish that it meant that we'd see Pedro Pascal walking around Galaxy's Edge every day, but having Mando walk around with a satchel filled with Grogu just feels like a perfect addition to the park. From the picture debuted at D23, it's clear the two are attached at the hip still (almost quite literally) and much like other characters in Galaxy's Edge, you'll get to interact with them but not really pose for pictures in the way you can with our favorite heroes in Avengers Campus across the way at Disney California Adventure.

The picture released with the announcement that Mando and Grogu would make their debut in Disneyland this November shows the two standing strong at Galaxy's Edge with Grogu in his satchel and does get fans excited to see their favorite Mandalorian walking around the park.

Din and Grogu are set to join the park mid-November which is the first time we'll see them back in action since their appearance in The Book of Boba Fett and if it means we have to go to Galaxy's Edge to get our Mando and Grogu fix until the 2023 release of the third season of The Mandalorian then so be it. But until then, it is nice that Galaxy's Edge is growing to include characters from the Disney+ shows. Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland is also where you can go to see Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, who made their debut back in May.

Din Djarin deserves his time at the park and this image is perfect. To the point that if any of us saw him in the park, we'd probably not want to cross him because we all know just how powerful the Mandalorian can be. Until we get to meet him at Galaxy's Edge, we can just stare at Grogu in that little satchel back and cry over how cute it is how the two of them walk around together.

