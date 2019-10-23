Disneyland’s Star Tours Ride to Add ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Elements

0

On December 20, 2019, we’re getting two incredible additions to the ever-expanding Star Wars canon. One you probably already know about: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker speeds into theatres, promising to satisfyingly end the Skywalker saga. But another development comes as an interactive surprise: Star Tours — The Adventures Continue, the long-running ride at Disneyland and Disney World, will be adding elements from the new film on its release date. So on December 20, enterprising fans can zoom from the movie theatre to a Disney theme park to live in the film they just watched! What a time to be alive!

Walt Disney Imagineer Tom Fitzgerald broke the news on the official Disney Parks Blog:

I know that many of you are as excited as I am about the December 20th film launch of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Today I’m equally excited to announce that on the same December date, Star Tours – The Adventures Continue will be adding new destinations inspired by the latest episode of the Star Wars saga … at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disney Resort. In the trailers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you caught glimpses of the ocean moon Kef Bir. All I can say at this point is that Starspeeders will be heading there soon!

Full disclosure: I am not sure what “the ocean moon Kef Bir” is. But I imagine there are several readers who know exactly what it is, and are shaking in excitement at the prospect of visiting there. And to you, I say with pure, earnest joy: “I can’t wait for you to visit the ocean moon Kef Bir.” If you’ve never taken a spin on Star Tours — The Adventures Continue, this feels like the perfect reason to plan your next Disney vacation. C-3PO and R2-D2 take you on a tour through Star Wars‘ various locations, including, as Fitzgerald puts it, “Jakku, Crait and even Batuu!” Even Batuu! It’s quite impressive to see Disney’s commitment to customizing and improving the fan’s experience, and quite impressive that they’ll have brand new Star Wars content the day we get a brand new Star Wars.

In case you haven't already watched it 9000 times, take a look at the final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer below, and see if there are any other locations you'd like to tour (besides, you know, all of them).