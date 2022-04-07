Disney's extensive collection of animated films, both old and new, holds a special place in people’s hearts. At the center of every one of them is a hero the audience follows, as they overcome obstacles to achieve their goals and get their happy ending. What’s the one thing all these heroes have in common? Disney sidekicks – most often a lovable animal at their side to help and guide them through it all.

It’s become a custom for heroes to have Disney animal sidekicks to rely on throughout their journey, and Disney always delivers when it comes to these characters. They are memorable for many reasons and qualities including loyalty, wisdom, and humor. Sometimes they even steal the spotlight from the hero. Everyone has their favorites, but there are a particular few that really stand out.

12 Meeko – 'Pocahontas' (1995)

Among the funniest Disney animal characters, Meeko (John Kassir) is Pocahontas' pet raccoon from the eponymous 1995 movie. Pocahontas tells the story of the titular protagonist, a young Native American woman who falls in love with a foreigner, Capt. John Smith, whose father and community, unfortunately, have conflicting interests with her own.

Although Pocahontas did not age well and is considered one of the worst Disney movies today, there's no denying that Meeko was a somewhat memorable sidekick in the film. The sly raccoon is gluttonous and greedy, always slyly taking food when he thinks no one is looking. He has a particular love for John's biscuits, and will stop at nothing to steal them for himself.

11 Sven – 'Frozen' (2013)

Image via Disney

A worldwide phenomenon that needs no introduction, Frozen introduced fans to the unforgettable story of Anna and Elsa, who have a complicated childhood and an even messier adult life. When Elsa is driven away from their home because of her icy powers, Anna embarks on a dangerous quest to bring her back.

Alongside Kristoff, Olaf, and, of course, Sven (Jonathan Groff), Anna goes on a magical journey. Because there are so many legendary characters in this beloved movie, it's easy to overlook Sven's crucial contribution to the story. The lovable and loyal reindeer doesn't need to say anything to display his bravery and humor throughout the film, and even makes appearances across the rest of the franchise.

10 Heihei – 'Moana' (2016)

Heihei (Alan Tudyk) is the dimwitted and clueless rooster from Moana. Known as the "village idiot," Heihei accidentally wanders onto Moana’s boat and unintentionally joins her on the journey to find the heart of Te Fiti. To put it bluntly, Heihei might be the most chaotic Disney sidekick of all time and is not particularly bright (yet still manages to be a universally loved Disney character).

He almost gets himself killed multiple times, and it’s amazing he even survives the perilous journey. There’s a lovable quality to Heihei though. He offers great physical comedy and even helps Moana save the heart during the final battle.

9 Pascal – 'Tangled' (2010)

Pascal is Rapunzel’s pet chameleon in Tangled. Loyal to a fault, he was her only friend when she was imprisoned in Mother Gothel’s tower for all those years. He never left her side, even though he could have easily escaped.

Pascal is also a fierce protector of Rapunzel and was ready to take down Flynn Rider upon his arrival. He probably wouldn’t have stood a chance, but he always had her back. Pascal even supported Rapunzel’s hobbies, generously but unwillingly modeling her outfits. He's a true friend.

8 Tuk Tuk – 'Raya and the Last Dragon' (2021)

Tuk Tuk (Tudyk) from Raya and the Last Dragon is a unique fantasy creature and creation — one-third pill bug, one-third armadillo, and one-third pug hybrid. He is also Raya’s pet and has been since she was a child. Tuk Tuk grows substantially in the six years following Namaari’s betrayal against Raya and becomes much bigger than his human companion.

Aside from being extremely adorable, Tuk Tuk might also be the most useful Disney sidekick. With the ability to roll into a ball, he is used as a method of transportation across Kumandra by Raya throughout the film.

7 Timothy Q. Mouse – 'Dumbo' (1941)

In Dumbo, Timothy Q. Mouse (Edward Brophy) is a noble guardian and friend to the flying elephant. Small in size but big in heart (and with one of the funniest Disney sidekick names), he meets Dumbo shortly after his mother is taken away, and comforts him during a time of need.

Timothy offers to help Dumbo rescue his mother, but to do so, he must become a star act. He takes the elephant under his wing and acts as a father figure, helping him with his act and constantly providing encouragement. This little mouse might be the purest of all the characters in the movie, as his only motivation is to simply help Dumbo.

6 Zazu – 'The Lion King' (1994)

In The Lion King, Zazu (Rowan Atkinson) is the uptight royal advisor to the villainous Disney animal Mufasa. He is tasked with keeping things in order in the kingdom and takes his role very seriously. One of those tasks is keeping an eye on a young and eager Simba, which is not easy.

Although Zazu holds a position of power, he is constantly undermined due to his size and temper. He gets frustrated easily, which is something Simba likes to test and play with. Even though he might be a killjoy, Zazu’s priority is to keep the kingdom and Simba safe, and that is admirable.

5 Gus & Jaq – 'Cinderella' (1950)

Gus and Jaq (both voiced by Jimmy MacDonald) are faithful mouse companions to Cinderella in the film of the same name. While Gus is the heart and Jaq is the brain, both are equally devoted to helping her. In order to sneak food, they are constantly strategizing to avoid Lucifer the cat, who is a real inconvenience.

The pair assemble the mice to make a dress for Cinderella to go to the ball and risk their lives to get the key to Cinderella’s room, which Lady Tremaine has locked, so she can’t try on the glass slipper. They’re the real heroes in Cinderella!

4 Abu – 'Aladdin' (1992)

Image via Disney

Aladdin may have another very popular blue sidekick, but let’s not forget his original pal Abu (Frank Welker). This monkey suffers from some serious kleptomania in Aladdin, which almost resulted in his and Aladdin’s death in the Cave of Wonders.

However, there are many positives to Aladdin’s partner in crime. For years, Abu helped Aladdin to survive on the streets, where he surely wouldn’t have made it on his own. He also helped the protagonist in his quest to win Jasmine over, turning into an elephant and parading Aladdin around to impress the Sultan.

3 Sebastian – 'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

Sebastian (Samuel E. Wright), the famous red crab, acts as King Triton’s advisor and court composer in The Little Mermaid. Despite his position, Sebastian is often tasked with looking after Ariel and keeping the curious young mermaid out of trouble.

Although Sebastian is quite free-spirited, especially when it comes to music, he is no-nonsense when it comes to his royal duties. Sebastian goes to extreme lengths and gets himself into dangerous situations to protect Ariel, whether it’s explaining something through song or almost getting himself cooked in the palace kitchen.

2 Timon & Pumbaa – 'The Lion King' (1994)

Everyone’s favorite meerkat and warthog duo take the form of Timon (Nathan Lane) and Pumbaa (Ernie Sabella), the best Disney sidekicks in The Lion King. They’re one of Disney’s most iconic pairings and are responsible for a lot of the film’s memorable humor.

Timon and Pumbaa may not be warriors, but they help Simba in a great time of need and introduce him to a new way of life — complete with the mantra featured in the iconic Disney musical number, "Hakuna Matata." In the end, they do contribute to the final battle, even if their only weapons are Pumbaa’s stinky farts.

1 Mushu – 'Mulan' (1998)

When it comes to Disney animal sidekicks, wise-talking Mushu (Eddie Murphy) from Mulan takes the crown. Although his original motive for helping Mulan was only to gain status back amongst the ancestors, he ended up playing a key part in saving China.

Mushu offered Mulan support any way he could, whether whispering in her ear during army training or firing a rocket at Shan Yu. Even once his ulterior motive had been revealed and all hope seemed lost, he stuck by Mulan’s side. Eddie Murphy’s hilarious voice performance cements him as one of the Disney greats.

