They’re on all the best sing-along playlists, and always stuck in our heads—songs that defined generations. Disney’s animated musicals have their hits and misses, but standouts from the studio are always the soundtracks, from love ballads to the infamous villain songs.

Disney's "I Want" songs (sometimes called "I Wish" songs) are tracks sung by the hero detailing who they are, who they want to be, and how they want to get there. The "I Want" song arguably traces back to "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" in The Wizard of Oz, and Disney's iconic library of such musical anthems are some of cinema's best.

“Part of Your World” - ‘The Little Mermaid’

“I want to be where the people are,” is Ariel’s life-long desire long before she ever meets Eric. She’s got “whozits and whatzits” and gadgets and gizmos galore, paintings and thingamabobs and an entire underwater cavern of surface-world treasures. For Ariel’s curious mind, it’s not enough, in one of Disney's most famous "I want" songs making a fresh appearance in the new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The song describes her deep wanderlust for a world she can’t reach and all she desires to do if only she had a pair of feet. It also describes her discontent with being Triton’s daughter, imagining a world where she wouldn’t be reprimanded for being who she is, “wandering free” out of the sea.

“How Far I’ll Go” - ‘Moana’

Moana is caught between trying to be the “perfect daughter” and her desire to explore the ocean beyond the island she calls home in Moana. Everyone on the island has their jobs and Moana’s is to one day lead. While she can “roll with” her job, the ocean beckons her to explore how deep it goes and how far she can sail.

This is at odds with her people’s fear of leaving the island despite generations prior sailing and navigating with ease. Moana longs to explore anyway, embracing the temptation to both sate her curiosity and put her skills and self-sufficiency to the test.

“After Today” - ‘A Goofy Movie’

Max Goof needs a fresh start and “some positive proof that I'm not just a goof”. “After Today” weaves in verses from students and teachers at Max’s high school on the last day before summer vacation, all singing about how their lives will change ‘after today’. The song efficiently establishes Max’s desire and the world in which the story is set.

While Max schemes to impress Roxanne, other students impatiently wait for classes to end, for their high school careers to be over, and for summer to begin. Max's verses detail how he fears becoming like his uncool, "goofy" father and that everything will get better once he gets a girlfriend.

“I Just Can’t Wait to be King” - ‘The Lion King’

Simba “just can’t wait to be king,” without realizing that Mufasa must either step down or pass away in order for that to happen in The Lion King. Young Simba is naively arrogant and the song shows that in spades. He’s “brushing up on looking down” and all-too ready to ignore any kingly duties so he can fool around without anyone to tell him he can’t.

Mufasa’s death is a rude awakening, but for the moment, Simba basks in his own glory in a song full of double entendres and puns. It builds him up so he can come crashing back down with a dose of humility and become the king Mufasa believes he can be.

“Belle” - ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Belle wants “more than this provincial life,” stuck in a town that thinks her as beautiful as her namesake, but terribly odd and unusual for having her “nose stuck in books”. Beauty and the Beast's opening song lasts nearly five minutes, fading in and out of song and dialogue between Belle, the various townspeople, Gaston, and LeFou.

Belle reminisces about her favorite books and dreams of a life beyond the humdrum of the people around her as fantastical as the stories she reads, while Gaston shallowly wants to make her his wife solely because of her looks. The song is then later reprised, with Belle explicitly wanting adventure “more than I can tell.”

“Almost There” - ‘The Princess and the Frog’

In The Princess and the Frog, Tiana wants to fulfill her dream of opening a world-renowned restaurant and through years of hard work and saving money, she’s “almost there.” Her mother wants her to find a man and give her some grandkids, take some time to dance and enjoy life. Tiana’s ambition will stop for no one and the song details her vision of success.

She's had her share of "trials and tribulations" and is determined to see her fortitude pay off in spite of the people around her who doubt her dreams can become reality. She'll open a restaurant where "people will come from everywhere," Tiana is almost there.

“When Will My Life Begin?” - ‘Tangled’

Tangled's Rapunzel has spent her life cooped up inside a tower and wants to see the paper lanterns that light up the sky on her birthday every year, no longer just from her window. She spends her days doing chores, painting, baking, reading, and candle-making, bored out of her mind “stuck in the same place I’ve always been.”

She’s sick of the same old routine and after sixteen years, has built up the courage to ask to leave the safety of the tower and explore the world. The only thing stopping her is her mother, who has so far strictly forbidden Rapunzel ever leaving the tower, and of course, having a guide to take her to the lanterns.

“Out There” - ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’

Quasimodo has lived his whole life above the people of Paris in the bell tower of Notre Dame and only wants just one day “out there” in Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame. The song begins with Judge Frollo convincing him that the world is unsafe and that particularly for Quasimodo, the world will not accept him as he is. At first, he agrees to never leave his sanctuary.

Once Frollo leaves, Quasimodo breaks into song, desiring to be down on the streets with people ‘“hungry for the histories they show me.” He longs for only one day, and he’ll “be content with his share,” staying up in the bell tower of Notre Dame.

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” - ‘Frozen’

All Anna wants is to have her sister back, inviting her to join her in the snow to build a snowman, an invitation Elsa repeatedly ignores in 2012's Frozen. While Elsa is convinced by her parents to hide her powers, and thus, bottle her emotions, Anna has no idea Elsa is trying to protect her, only that Elsa is ignoring her.

The song follows both sisters through their childhood and the death of their parents. Anna's enthusiasm wanes over the years from bubbly excitement to a mournful plea for her sister to acknowledge her existence, as Elsa becomes the only person Anna has left in her life.

“Waiting on a Miracle” - ‘Encanto’

Encanto's Mirabel is the only member of the family Madrigal without her own special power, and she’s waiting impatiently for her chance to show her strength and that she’s more than deserving of one. She “can’t move mountains” or “control the morning rain or a hurricane” and isn’t fine with being left out of the family portraits anymore.

Mirable is “waiting on a miracle,” and fed up with being overlooked, eager to be as strong as her sister and for the same adoration the rest of her family receives. She only fears that she’s “too late for a miracle” and that one will never come.

