Disney’s influence on the entertainment industry has not softened, and the content they are releasing grows each and every year. Now that 2023 is in full swing, they’re beginning to really advertise for the exciting new projects that are coming to both big and small screens.

A trend in Disney’s films has been live-action adaptations where they take a classic animated Disney tale and bring it to life with real characters and animals. There are quite a few live-action adaptations releasing in 2023, and fans should be thrilled to see what Disney has in store.

6 ‘A Haunting in Venice’

A Haunting in Venice is an upcoming mystery film that is based on the book titled Hallowe’en Party by the late Agatha Christie, the widely-acclaimed whodunit author. The film will act as a sequel to both Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. While this film is not a Disney film, Disney owns the distribution company 20th Century Studios which is responsible for this film.

This may not be an exact live-action remake by the usual definition, but it is creating a live-action story from the page to the screen in its own, unique way. Both Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile were both hits, and with a cast including Tina Fey and Michelle Yeoh, A Haunting in Venice is most definitely going to be spectacular.

5 ‘The Boogeyman’

The Boogeyman is another film that is being distributed by 20th Century Studios (and, by the same logic, is owned by Disney). This upcoming horror film is based on Stephen King’s short story of the same name. The movie will follow a teenage girl and her little sister as they process the sudden and tragic death of their mother.

However, they find a terrifying, supernatural presence in their house and attempt to get their father’s attention to prevent a catastrophe. The Boogeyman seems to be quite spooky and should reinvent the classic urban legend into something fresh and thrilling.

4 ‘The Haunted Mansion’

Disney’s The Haunted Mansion is a new film that is based on the famous dark ride in the Magic Kingdom. This supernatural horror-comedy film will follow Gabbie, a single mom with a 9-year-old son, as she starts a new life by moving into a strangely-affordable New Orleans mansion. However, she soon discovers that it is, indeed, haunted.

She enlists the help of a priest, a widowed scientist, a psychic, and a historian to attempt to exorcise the mansion and remove the spirits plaguing the house. While there was a 2003 version of the film starring Eddie Murphy, this film will be stand-alone. With a cast including Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Jared Leto, and Jamie Lee Curtis as the iconic Madame Leota, The Haunted Mansion is certain to be a box-office smash.

3 ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

Peter Pan & Wendy is an upcoming fantasy adventure film that is the live-action of Walt Disney’s 1953 Peter Pan film, based on the books by J. M. Barrie. The film will follow mostly the same plot as the original 1953 film and will follow the Darling Children as they venture to Neverland with Peter Pan and fight the treacherous pirate Captain Hook.

This movie has been in development since 2016 and is set to premiere not in theaters but on Disney+. The long-awaited Peter Pan & Wendy will feature Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, Ever Anderson as Wendy, Jude Law as Captain Hook, and Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee. This film will be worth the wait!

2 ‘The Marvels’

The Marvels is yet another Marvel movie being produced by Disney. While this film is not based on any Disney cartoons, it is based on Marvel Comics detailing Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau. The film will follow the events of Ms. Marvel, and find Carol Dancers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau as they investigate why they swap places with each other every time they use their powers—so they team up to find out!

The film is the long-awaited crossover between the three and should be a great watch for any fans of Captain Marvel or the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series.

1 ‘The Little Mermaid’

By far the most anticipated and exciting live-action remake that Disney is releasing in 2023 is The Little Mermaid. By far one of the most popular of Disney’s canon of animated movies, The Little Mermaid features a story based on Hans Christian Anderson’s story of the same name and music by legendary composer Alan Menken (in the live-action version, Broadway legend Lin-Manuel Miranda joins him in writing new music).

The story will follow a young mermaid named Ariel, played by Halle Bailey, who is fascinated by the world of humans and falls in love with a Prince. After making a deal with a witch named Ursula, played by the hilarious Melissa McCarthy, she ventures to the world above to fall in love. This film is going to break the internet when it finally arrives in theaters in 2023.

